Crime
September 22, 2017 12:13 pm

‘Shoeless’ suspect wanted in 8 Toronto bank robberies: police

By The Canadian Press

Security camera image of man wanted in robbery investigations.

Toronto Police Service
A A

TORONTO – Police in Toronto say they have his shoes, but they’re still trying to catch a man suspected in numerous bank robberies.

Investigators say the suspect is wanted in eight robberies between Aug. 10 and Tuesday of this week.

The man was dubbed the “shoeless” suspect after leaving his sneakers behind while fleeing to a waiting taxi after the first robbery.

READ MORE: Man facing 8 charges in week-long Toronto bank robbery spree: police

Officers recovered his black shoes.

Surveillance camera images of the suspect have been obtained after the first of the robberies at a bank near Rexdale Boulevard and Kipling Avenue.

The suspect is described as in his early 20s and between 5-2 and 5-4.

It’s alleged he held up two banks on Tuesday in less than an hour.

Security camera picture of suspect in Rexdale bank robbery.

Toronto Police Service

 
Report an error
Kipling Avenue
rexdale
rexdale boulevard
toronto police service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News