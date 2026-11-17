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As Christmas decorations begin going up in downtown Kelowna, local retailers are hoping the holiday shopping season brings a welcome boost to their bottom lines.

For businesses like Posh Jewelry, the weeks leading up to Christmas can make a significant difference.

“For business, it’s huge,” said Kate Morgan, Posh Jewelry owner. “It basically can make the year really.”

But with the cost of living continuing to put pressure on household budgets, there are concerns that some shoppers may be more cautious with their spending this holiday season.

“It is very concerning,” Morgan said. “I even noticed it last year, but I think you have to be smart with business. Luckily, I found some great lines that are all sort of under $100, under $100 or a couple 100 bucks and so I’m hoping that’ll really help.”

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A new survey from CPA (Chartered Professional Accountants) Canada suggests Canadians are planning to spend a little more on gifts this year.

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The survey found that the average Canadian gift budget has climbed to $661, a 10 per cent increase from last year, with gift-giving remaining the top holiday spending priority.

2:15 Inflation rate expected to remain high as holiday shopping begins

Some shoppers in Kelowna say they’re feeling the pinch of higher prices but are not planning to cut back.

“It’s been a little tight this year, inflation is up, everything is expensive, but you gotta keep the kids happy, so you know Santa has to bring some presents,” said Kelowna resident Andrew McGovern.

But the survey also points to financial pressures, particularly among younger Canadians.

Forty per cent of those aged 18 to 34 plan to spend more than they did last Christmas, while 58 per cent expect to rely on credit to fund their holiday purchases.

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More than half also say they’re feeling more stressed about holiday spending than they were last year.

“What we’re concerned about is that Canadians may not have a plan for what happens come January,” said Becky Western-Macfadyen. “They’re getting that dopamine hit. They’re doing the shopping…and there’s not a plan in place for how to pay that off.”

Credit Canada recommends shoppers make a budget, stick to a list, and consider using credit cards with lower interest to help manage holiday expenses.