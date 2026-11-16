Man and woman fatally shot in Surrey double homicide

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Two people are dead in what Surrey police say appears to be a homicide.

Police officers were called at 10:38 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15 to the Walmart parking lot at 88 Avenue and 124 Street after reports of a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

When first responders arrived on scene, attempts were made to resuscitate the man and woman. Police said both victims were taken to the hospital where, a short time later, they were pronounced dead.

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A short time later, a car fire was reported in the area of the 9700 block of Princess Drive.

Police said an investigation is underway to determine if this incident is related to the homicides.

No arrests have been made as of Monday morning, police said. Officers could be seen at the shooting scene, where several evidence markers were spotted by items on the ground outside a red car.

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The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now taken over the case.

Anyone with information, CCTV, or dash camera footage is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email.