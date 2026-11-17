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MAGIC!, the Canadian-born trio behind the 2014 smash hit “Rude,” is no stranger to writing holiday songs. Nasri Atweh, MAGIC!’s frontman, Adam Messinger, a Toronto-born Grammy-winning songwriter/producer, as well as megastar Justin Bieber himself, co-wrote the holiday hit “Mistletoe” together. More than a decade later, the band has released its own soon-to-be holiday favourite, “As Long As We’re Together.”

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Mark “Pelli” Pellizzer, the guitarist for MAGIC!, says that one of the best parts of the song is its inclusivity. The members of the band come from different cultural backgrounds, so they wanted to focus more on being together than on the exclusivity of Christmas.

Listen for “As long as we’re together” and all your other holiday favourites on 103.1 Fresh Radio London, 104.5 Fresh Cornwall, Magic 106, Energy 95.3, BIG 101.1 Barrie, and 104.3 Fresh Radio, this holiday season.