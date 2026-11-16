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Prime Minister Mark Carney and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a bilateral meeting in the metropolis of Shenzhen as Carney seeks to expand trade with China on everything from agriculture and energy to financial services and automobiles.

The meeting took place mid-morning on Tuesday in the high-tech hub in the Pearl River Delta megacity region in southeast China, where Xi will host the APEC leaders summit on Wednesday and Thursday.

It’s the second in-person meeting the two have held in China this year. In January, Carney travelled to Beijing for a meeting with Xi, marking the first official discussion between a Canadian prime minister and Chinese president in more than eight years.

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Carney says there are “clear guardrails” about what is on the table with China and that discussions around the auto sector are also dependent on ongoing trade talks with the United States.

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Canada’s turn to China is in part because of its pivot away from the United States, which under President Donald Trump has imposed wide-ranging tariffs and even threatened to annex Canada through economic coercion.

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Carney has reinvigorated Canada’s economic relationship with China as part of his bid to expand Canada’s trade away from an overreliance on the United States.

Since that January meeting, Canada’s exports to China have surged 40 per cent as both countries agreed to drop various tariffs including on electric vehicles and some agricultural products.

Oil, canola and peas are among the products that have seen big jumps in exports to China.

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Ahead of the trip, Carney said Canada could do more with China in terms of agriculture, clean and conventional energy, and financial services.

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Carney is in Shenzhen for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, or APEC. Earlier on this trip, he was in the Philippines for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Cambodia for the Francophonie summit, and Ireland for a European Political Community meeting.

Carney said he expected to speak with Xi about “the evolution of the international system, China’s role in that and Canadian priorities.”

An overarching topic will be Chinese investments into Canada’s auto sector. Both countries agreed earlier this year to allow a limited amount of Chinese electric vehicles into Canada.

Carney has said he wants Chinese carmakers to set up shop, but only if they provide decent jobs, saying he is wary of plants where workers assemble cars using components mostly made in China. Canada has already said no to that as an option for the shuttered Stellantis plant in Brampton, Ont.

Carney said trade talks with Washington will shape how Canada approaches Chinese investment, and that Canada could turn to Chinese automakers if Trump trade talks fail.

Those comments prompted blowback from Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro.

“Are u really threatening to play China off the U.S,” Navarro posted on X on Monday. “This is offensive in the extreme. You should be far more worried China is going to eat Canada alive — as it is already doing.”

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Navarro went on to say Vancouver is not British Columbia, it’s “PRC” or People’s Republic of China.

The relationship between Canada and China had soured during the tenure of former prime minister Justin Trudeau, largely over accusations from Canada about foreign interference from China.

Before leaving Canada, Carney said he would raise foreign interference with Xi, prompting a Chinese government spokesperson to deny any such activities take place.