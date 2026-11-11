Man arrested after alleged bomb threat on flight bound for New Orleans

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A man who allegedly said he had a bomb while aboard a United Airlines flight bound for New Orleans has been arrested, according to authorities.

The 34-year-old man began “acting irrationally” late Monday during the flight and allegedly told crew members he had a bomb on board, the Jefferson Parish’s Office told ABC News.

The airplane, which departed from Newark, New Jersey, landed safely at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, and the man was arrested without incident.

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He was transported to the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center and was booked with communicating false information of planned arson and terrorizing, the office told The Associated Press.

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Global News has reached out the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office for further comment, but has not received a response.

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“United flight 2174 from Newark to New Orleans landed safely following a disruptive incident involving a passenger onboard. Law enforcement met the aircraft upon arrival,” a United Airlines spokesperson told Global News.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement that it will investigate the incident after the crew reported a passenger disturbance.

The airplane was a Boeing 737 Max 9 carrying 46 passengers and six crewmembers.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) identified the passenger as Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto.

In a post on X, DHS said, “On November 10, 2026, ICE lodged a detainer for Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras after he attempted to gain entry to the cockpit during a flight.”

According to DHS, Gomez-Alberto’s criminal history includes felony bomb threat, felony threat—terroristic state offences and disorderly conduct.

“He has been removed from the country twice and was released a third time, pending removal proceedings, by a judge,” DHS added.

On November 10, 2026, ICE lodged a detainer for Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras after he attempted to gain entry to the cockpit during a flight. His criminal history includes felony bomb threat, felony threat—terroristic state offenses, and… https://t.co/tRYBUaf3XY — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 11, 2026

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A similar incident took place on a United Airlines flight last November when a plane flying from Dallas to Chicago had to make an emergency landing at Lambert St. Louis International Airport after a passenger claimed that there was a bomb in his wife’s luggage.

The flight crew evacuated all 119 passengers in order for bomb and arson units to search the plane.

United Airlines told People that law enforcement searched the aircraft before the flight was able to continue on to Chicago. Investigators used bomb-sniffing dogs to search the plane.

“United flight 380 from Dallas to Chicago landed safely in St. Louis to address a potential security concern,” the airline said in a statement. “Law enforcement searched and cleared the aircraft. The flight took off from St. Louis earlier this afternoon and has since landed in Chicago.”

—With files from The Associated Press