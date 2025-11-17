Plane passenger forces emergency landing after saying wife had luggage bomb

Send this page to someone via email

A plane flying from Dallas to Chicago had to make an emergency landing at Lambert St. Louis International Airport after a passenger claimed that there was a bomb in his wife’s luggage.

United Airlines Flight 380 landed in St. Louis on Sunday morning around 8:40 a.m. local time due to a potential concern, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The flight crew evacuated all 119 passengers in order for bomb and arson units to search the plane.

United Airlines told People that law enforcement searched the aircraft before the flight was able to continue on to Chicago. Investigators used bomb-sniffing dogs to search the plane.

“United flight 380 from Dallas to Chicago landed safely in St. Louis to address a potential security concern,” the airline said in a statement. “Law enforcement searched and cleared the aircraft. The flight took off from St. Louis earlier this afternoon and has since landed in Chicago.”

The passenger, an unidentified male, was arrested and it remains unclear if he’s been charged.

A similar incident took place in July when a man was arrested and charged over a disturbance on an EasyJet flight from London’s Luton Airport to Scotland’s Glasgow Airport.

Footage online shows a man on the flight shouting, “I’ve got a bomb!” along with “death to America, death to Trump!” and “Allahu Akbar!” — which translates to “God is great” in Arabic.

The footage then shows another passenger tackling the man and holding him down on the ground as other passengers assist in restraining him.

Authorities boarded the aircraft once it arrived and arrested a 41-year-old man.

— With files from Global News