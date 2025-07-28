‘Death to Trump’: EasyJet flight to Scotland diverted after bomb threat

Send this page to someone via email

A man was arrested and charged over a disturbance on an EasyJet flight from London’s Luton Airport to Scotland’s Glasgow Airport on Sunday.

Footage circulating online shows a man on the flight shouting, “I’ve got a bomb!” along with “death to America, death to Trump!” and “Allahu Akbar!” — which translates to “God is great” in Arabic.

The footage then shows another passenger tackling the man and holding him down on the ground as other passengers assist in restraining him.

“Why are you saying you’re going to bomb this plane?” a passenger asks the man, as he’s being held down on the airplane floor.

“Because I want to send a message to Trump,” the man replies, before referencing the U.S. president’s trip, which saw him arrive in Scotland over the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

Police Scotland told People magazine that authorities boarded the aircraft once it arrived and arrested a 41-year-old man. He remains in custody and is due in Paisley Sheriff Court on Monday, reports the BBC.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a disturbance on a flight arriving into Glasgow on Sunday, 27 July, 2025. Read more: https://t.co/dKQC1yr653 pic.twitter.com/TIzE4BYwdI — Police Scotland (@PoliceScotland) July 28, 2025

“At this time, we believe the incident was contained and that nobody else was involved,” police said in a news release, but did not confirm the charges the man faces.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We are aware of videos circulating online and these are being assessed by counter-terrorism officers.”

An EasyJet spokesperson confirmed the incident and said that the passenger was removed “due to their behaviour onboard.”

Story continues below advertisement

“EasyJet’s crew are trained to assess all situations and act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other customers is not compromised at any time,” the rep continued.

Trump is currently on a four-day visit to Scotland. He is expected to meet with Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday at a golf property owned by the president.