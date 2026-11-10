Canadiens fans give Carey Price a hero’s welcome as goalie enters ring of honour

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The Montreal Canadiens welcomed Carey Price back to the Bell Centre with a memorable, spine-tingling ovation Tuesday night.

Canadiens fans cheered for close to four minutes during an on-ice ceremony, wildly serenading their longtime star goaltender with a blend of “Ca-rey! Ca-rey!” and “Olé, Olé” chants ahead of puck drop against the Minnesota Wild.

Price, meanwhile, stood beside the team benches, next to the five individual trophies he won over his illustrious career, as he attempted to get a word in.

“From the bottom of my heart, the most sincere ‘Merci beaucoup,’” Price told the crowd, his voice trembling.

View image in full screen Former Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price speaks to reporters ahead of NHL action in Montreal on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Following team tradition, the Canadiens added Price to their ring of honour after his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday in Toronto.

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Price, 39, became the 62nd member of the Canadiens organization to enter the Hall of Fame, capping a remarkable journey that began in the remote community of Anahim Lake, B.C.

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Growing up, Price’s father, Jerry, flew his son in a four-seat plane 320 kilometres from their hometown to Williams Lake, B.C., three times a week so he could play minor hockey.

Price went on to spend his entire 15-year NHL career in Montreal after the Canadiens selected him fifth overall in the 2005 draft, becoming the franchise’s all-time leader with 361 wins. He finished with a .917 save percentage, a 2.51 goals-against average and 49 shutouts in 712 regular-season games.

View image in full screen Former Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price waves to fans as he is honoured, ahead of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

“It’s special,” Price, a member of the Ulkatcho First Nation in B.C., said before the game. “I was able to be a part of many ceremonies here, and obviously the rich culture of this franchise speaks for itself. I’m just honoured to add another chapter to it.”

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One of the greatest goaltenders of his generation, Price became known for his exceptional positioning, unflappable demeanour and stylish windmill glove saves.

He backstopped Canada to Olympic gold in 2014, then won the Hart Trophy as league MVP and the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goaltender in 2015 — posting an eye-popping .933 save percentage and 1.96 goals-against average across 66 games.

But Price never won a Stanley Cup, spending much of his career carrying Canadiens teams that lacked offensive firepower and elevating them above their expectations. Alex Kovalev’s 84 points in 2007-08 — Price’s rookie season — were the most by a Montreal player during his career.

Price came closest to hoisting hockey’s holy grail in 2021, when he led an underdog Canadiens team to the Stanley Cup final against the Tampa Bay Lightning with COVID-19 restrictions still in full swing.

He would suit up just five more times as a degenerative right knee injury cut his career short, with his final appearance coming in a 10-2 victory over Florida at the Bell Centre on April 29, 2022.

At the time, Canadiens fans didn’t know for certain that game would be his last.

“When you end your career, there’s a picture of riding off into the sunset, and I didn’t feel like it happened, but I felt the love regardless,” Price said. “I had time to reflect on everything a little bit over this time, and it made me even more thankful for everything.”