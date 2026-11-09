Quebec prepares to weigh in on race to lead international Francophonie organization

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The newly elected Parti Québécois government in Quebec City will soon get a chance to help choose the next leader of the international organization of French-speaking nations.

The new head of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie will be announced on Nov. 16, at the end of the 20th Francophonie Summit being held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Canada was a founding member of the organization in 1970, while Quebec became a full member in 1971 and New Brunswick in 1977.

Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has said he places particular importance on international relations and is set to attend the summit.

Four candidates — three African women and one European man — are vying for the post of secretary-general of the organization.

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The organization of 90 members aims to promote the French language, diversity, education, peace, as well as democracy and human rights.

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The premier’s office told The Canadian Press Quebec has not yet decided who to support in the race.

“Quebec hopes that the person elected will bring strong influence and unity to the Francophonie and be receptive to Quebec’s priorities and interests,” added Camille Jobin, a spokesperson for the Ministry of International Relations.

The secretary-general represents the world’s most important francophone players and has an annual budget of approximately $116 million.

Canada contributed $43 million to the organization in 2025—26, making it the second-largest contributor after France.

This year’s race is taking place against a backdrop of geopolitical and military tensions between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The candidates are Rwandan Louise Mushikiwabo — who is seeking a third term as head of the organization —, Congolese Juliana Amato Lumumba, former Romanian Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos and Mauritarian Coumba Bâ.

Under Mushikiwabo’s leadership, three new offices were opened in Beirut, Tunis, and Quebec City. The organization accepted seven new members, while three others — Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger — withdrew.

The organization was founded in 1970, driven in particular by Senegalese President Léopold Sédar Senghor and Cambodian Prince Norodom Sihanouk.

Ontario and Nova Scotia hold observer status in the organization. Manitoba is also interested in becoming a member.

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Since the position was created in 1997, all secretaries-general have been African, with the exception of Michaëlle Jean of Canada.