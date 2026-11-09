Many workers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick earning below living wage

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Two separate reports taking a look at the living wages in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia reveal big gaps between what people need to earn to live and what they’re actually making.

A living wage is the minimum hourly pay a worker would need to cover a household’s basic needs, such as housing and food.

The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives report released Monday finds the average living wage increased in Nova Scotia this year by nearly four per cent. About half of workers in Nova Scotia earn less than the living wage, according to the report.

Halifax had the highest living wage rate at $30 an hour, up from $29.40 last year.

The sharpest increase was recorded in northern Nova Scotia, which jumped nearly 10 per cent to $28 an hour, mainly because of the rising cost of rent.

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Nova Scotia’s actual minimum wage is $17 an hour, which came into effect on Oct. 1.

“If you are not earning this conservative estimate of what it takes, then really, truly, you’re struggling,” said Christine Saulnier, the think tank’s Atlantic director.

The report highlights that housing and transportation costs contributed to these increases.

The Nova Scotia Federation of Labour’s president, Melissa Marsman, says this comes as no surprise.

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“We see the cost of fuel, housing, child care, groceries,” Marsman said.

“People just do not have enough money to survive nowadays.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "People just do not have enough money to survive nowadays."

The goal, says Saulnier, is to have provincial governments not only raise minimum wages but also bring in more supports.

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“We have some provincial income support programs (but) they phase out just at the poverty line. Living wage households are not getting access,” said Saulnier.

“Most working households are not getting to use those programs.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "Most working households are not getting to use those programs."

$9 gap in New Brunswick

Meanwhile, the Human Development Council has also released its report looking into the living wage in New Brunswick, which it pegged at $24.84 an hour.

This represents a nearly $9 gap between the living wage and the province’s minimum wage of $15.90 an hour.

The report found 40 per cent of workers in the province earned less than the living wage in 2025.

“We have found that 88 per cent were not students — so the majority — 74 per cent were working full-time and 89 per cent were over the age of 20,” said Liam Fisher, a data analyst and research coordinator with the council.

“As well, 53 per cent (worked) in firms that had 100 or more employees.”

Fredericton’s living wage tops the three major cities at $26.32, largely because of rent prices.

Fisher points out the living wage is just the basic necessities and doesn’t include other financial responsibilities.

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“Any extra expense related to a disability is not included. There’s no retirement savings, there’s no savings for a down payment, there are no savings for children’s education,” he said.

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According to a University of New Brunswick social work professor, the living wage is one of the best measures of poverty.

“It’s the bare minimum that somebody can make in order to keep themselves afloat. And I think that that’s a better definition of poverty than an arbitrary cut-off measure or an outdated basket of goods,” said Julia Woodhall-Melnik, the Canada Research Chair in Resilient Communities.

“We shouldn’t have the ability to pay people less for their work than it costs them to actually live.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "We shouldn't have the ability to pay people less for their work than it costs them to actually live."

She says single-income households are especially vulnerable.

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Chris Watson, president of the New Brunswick Federation of Labour, argues higher pay should be a priority for employers because it can boost local spending.

“Employers can actually start raising the wages and giving steady hours, making schedules that employees can plan their lives around,” said Watson.

He urges government, employers, and workers to collaborate on wage increases and support for small businesses.

While higher wages have the potential to raise business costs and prices for consumers, Woodhall-Melnik says she still believes the minimum wage should be brought in line with living costs, alongside more affordable housing and stronger rent protections.

“At the end of the day, if we’re not providing people with enough income to pay their rent, they won’t be affordably housed and they do risk homelessness,” she said.