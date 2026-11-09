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Crime

Second-degree murder suspect on the loose in Saskatchewan: RCMP

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted November 9, 2026 12:48 pm
1 min read
Steven Kishayinew, 58, is wanted on a second-degree murder warrant in connection with the death of a 66-year-old Rose Valley man, Willard Buckle. View image in full screen
Steven Kishayinew, 58, is wanted on a second-degree murder warrant in connection with the death of a 66-year-old Rose Valley man, Willard Buckle. Saskatchewan RCMP
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Police are asking for public assistance in finding a Prince Albert man wanted for second-degree murder.

Steven Kishayinew, 58, has been charged in connection with the police investigation into the death of a 66-year-old Rose Valley man, Willard Buckle. Buckle was found dead by officers responding to a home on Railway Avenue North in Rose Valley, according to a news release from the Saskatchewan RCMP.

Rose Valley is approximately 250 kilometres north of Regina.

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Following police investigation, Kishayinew was charged with one count of second-degree murder and is currently wanted on a warrant for that charge.

He is described by police as being five feet 10 inches tall and weighing 200 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair. Kishayinew has a bear paw tattooed on his left hand and tattoos on his left forearm.

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He is known to frequent Regina, Prince Albert, Rose Valley and Fishing Lake First Nation, and may be driving a maroon-coloured 2008 GMC Sierra truck with a Saskatchewan license plate that reads “389 MQY,” according to the RCMP.

“Kishayinew may be armed and is considered dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him,” police added.

Anyone who sees him or knows the wanted man’s whereabouts should contact their local police force at 310-RCMP.

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