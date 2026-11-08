Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. sam j
    November 8, 2026 at 11:03 am

    Newfoundland and Labrador will send cheques of up to $500 to nearly every senior in the province next month — an affordability program that will skip, A full payment of $500 will be sent to every senior who reported less than $75,000 in income last year, provided they were 65 years of age at the end of 2025.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Thousands of B.C. residents without power as 2nd storm moves through

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted November 8, 2026 10:25 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Impacts of storm system hitting B.C.’s coast'
Impacts of storm system hitting B.C.’s coast
RELATED: Impacts of storm system hitting B.C.'s coast
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Thousands of British Columbians remain without power after the second in a series of storms pelted the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

Approximately 135,000 residents had no power at the height of the storm about 1 a.m. local time Sunday. That number had dropped to about 63,000 as of 7 a.m.

Surrey, Duncan, Port Hardy and Prince George were among the hardest hit, according to BC Hydro. Those areas saw strong winds bring down branches and trees that damaged power lines, poles and other electrical equipment.

Sunday’s power outages add to the more than 380,000 outages seen since Friday when the first of the storms started to hit the province. Approximately 317,000 customers have had their power restored so far, but winds are not expected to subside until later in the day, causing additional concern in some areas.

Story continues below advertisement

“We prepared for this storm and had crews and resources ready to respond immediately,” said Whitney Deane, spokesperson for BC Hydro. “Our crews are making good progress, but with strong winds continuing this morning, we expect to see additional damage and outages before conditions improve.”

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The utility says it will provide updated restoration estimates as crews reach outage locations, but reminds people to stay at least 10 metres away from downed, damaged or low-hanging power lines and call 911 to report them.

This weekend’s storms have been the result of successive atmospheric rivers making their way across B.C. Coastal communities have been warned of rising water levels, while the mainland is facing damaging winds.

Environment Canada has issued a slew of wind and rainfall warnings for the island and Lower Mainland, with winds expected to gust up to 90 km/h. Rainfall amounts of up to 50 mm could be seen in some areas including parts of Metro Vancouver along the North Shore.

Special weather statements have also been forecast for the B.C. Interior including the Cariboo, Fraser Canyon, 100 Mile House, South Thompson, the Coquihalla Highway and the Okanagan Connector. The statement says wind gusts ranging from 60 to 80 km/h will blow through, but cautions winds will ease slightly before an incoming cold front brings a strong push of up to 90 km/h gusts late this morning for western regions. The winds will ease by this evening.

Story continues below advertisement

After cautioning of potential cancellations Saturday, most BC Ferries services are operating Sunday. Those between Metro Vancouver and Nanaimo are proceeding, while the departures from Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen are also operating.

A third storm expected to hit Monday may bring a more prolonged period of rainfall across B.C.’s coast through next week, Environment Canada said.

with files from Global News’ Rachel Morgan and Amy Judd

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices