First of season storms bring ‘minor’ flooding, outages to B.C.

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Following a particularly dry October, the first major weather system of British Columbia’s storm season has left much of Vancouver Island and coastal areas drenched under more than 200 mm of rain.

As successive atmospheric rivers continue to make their way across the province, coastal communities are being warned of rising water levels, while damaging winds on the mainland are expected to bring widespread power outages.

Approximately 40,000 customers remained without power as of 8 a.m. Saturday, BC Hydro said in a news release. That is nearly half of the number that were without power at the peak of the storm Friday.

Prince George, Port Hardy, Courtenay and Qualicum were hit the hardest, the utility operator said.

But while restoration work continues, more storms are on the way. The next system is expected to bring strong winds to the south and central coasts, as well as Vancouver Island.

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Southeasterly wind gusts could reach speeds of up to 90 km/h, according to Environment Canada.

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“Friday’s storm caused significant damage, and we’re preparing for more challenging weather in the days ahead,” Whitney Deane, a spokesperson for BC Hydro, said in a news release. “Our crews and resources will be working around-the-clock to restore power and respond to new outages as quickly and safely as possible, and we’re encouraging customers to be prepared.”

1:59 Flood mitigation funding concerns

High streamflow advisories cover most of the island as well as the South and Central Coast.

B.C.’s River Forecast Centre said waterways are rapidly rising in parts of northern and western Vancouver Island, with flows reaching two to five-year return levels on Friday.

Environment Canada has also issued a coastal flooding statement for much of the island’s west coast, saying elevated ocean levels combined with strong winds and waves could push waters above the highest astronomical tides.

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It says minor flooding along low-lying shorelines is likely this weekend.

On Friday, the Village of Zeballos on the island issued an evacuation order due to the risk of landslides from the rain, warning others to be prepared to leave if needed.

A third storm expected to hit Monday may bring a more prolonged period of rainfall across B.C.’s coast through next week, Environment Canada said.

– With files from Global News’ Amy Judd and The Canadian Press