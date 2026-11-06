West final a showdown of well-rounded teams

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EDMONTON – Two franchises that haven’t been in a Grey Cup game for more than 11 years will battle it out Saturday in the West Division final for the right to finally get back to the CFL championship game.

The Edmonton Elks were last in the Grey Cup in 2015 when they beat the Ottawa Redblacks 26-20. The B.C. Lions are hoping to end an even longer drought and get back to the final for the first time since 2011, when they beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 34-23.

Saturday’s clash at Commonwealth Stadium will feature Edmonton’s league-best rushing game versus B.C.’s top-ranked run defence and two quarterbacks capable of extending plays with their scrambling ability.

“This is two of the best defences in the league and two high-powered offences,” said Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo, who will be playing in his fifth division final. “This is what you want in the West final.

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“They have the No. 1 defence against the run and we are the No. 1 team running the football, so something’s got to give. The ball is the priority. If we can protect the football and keep their offence on the sideline, that gives us the best chance to win.”

The two teams haven’t played each other since they split a two-game series in July, and both have changed significantly since then. Two key differences: Edmonton was without middle linebacker Nick Anderson for both games, while B.C. lost quarterback Nathan Rourke on the second play of the rematch.

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Now both teams are mostly healthy.

“I’m super excited about that,” Fajardo said of having his full slate of receivers available. “Two, excited about the offensive line. We haven’t had our starting five all year, maybe one game. This is our offence we envisioned coming out of training camp.”

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Rourke sparked the Lions’ drive to second place in the West after they started 0-3, and the Elks know their biggest challenge will be containing the B.C. quarterback.

“He can make a lot of big plays with his legs and his arms,” said cornerback Tyrell Ford. “When the play breaks down, you’ve got to stick to your receiver. He’s able to do all the crazy stuff he does, so we just got to keep him in the pocket.”

Rookie defensive back JJ Ross says Rourke is “special … he’s the top guy in this league.”

“We all know it, but he’s not Superman,” he added. “We just got to come in here and just do what we do, stick to the plan, and just lean on one another and trust one another.”

The Lions’ pack of receivers is also a challenge for Edmonton’s defence, said Ford.

“They’re really dynamic, and a lot of them are big bodies, so you’ve got to beat them to the spot when you’re covering them,” he explained. “We’ve just got to make sure we tackle well. But, yeah, they’re all around a good unit, running back, receivers, everything.”

Momentum could favour the Lions. They had a late 9-1 run, rested Rourke during losses in their final two regular-season games, and then won the West semifinal.

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“Yeah. Pretty hot coming in,” Elks offensive co-ordinator Jordan Maksymic said of the Lions. “I think just playing good football consistently is contagious, and that’s what they’re doing right now. So it’s absolutely going to be a stiff test.

“They’re playing well, we’re playing well, and that’s why both teams are in the West final.”

Momentum, said Elks running back Justin Rankin, changes every game and can be short-lived.

“It’s awesome to come in with momentum. But when that first quarter ends, are you carrying the momentum or does that momentum stop in that first quarter? So it’s just a matter of who gets hot quicker, who makes less mistakes during the game.”

The weather forecast is for excellent conditions with temperatures around 9 C at game time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2026.