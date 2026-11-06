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2 comments

  1. Jim Lahey
    November 6, 2026 at 4:43 pm

    Americans thought the Democrats were going to make everything affordable but it turns out the only thing they are going to do is investigate Trump.
    Congress should be considered “lame duck” since they won’t be able to pass anything for the next 2 years.

  2. Les
    November 6, 2026 at 3:37 pm

    “The Democrats have 54 seats in the U.S. Senate.”
    Meanwhile, both Harris and AOC are campaigning on a promise to dismantle the senate, while democrat senators boost their campaigns. You can’t make this up!!! The left eating the left is always a good show.

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Politics

Carney says he’s yet to talk to Democrats on tariffs: ‘Short answer is no’

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted November 6, 2026 3:12 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'How will Republican’s big midterm loss impact U.S.-Canada trade war?'
How will Republican’s big midterm loss impact U.S.-Canada trade war?
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was "doing cartwheels" following the midterms in the U.S.
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Prime Minister Mark Carney said he has not spoken with Democrats in the U.S. about whether the party — which is set to take control of Congress in January after the midterm blue wave — could pursue legislation to get rid of tariffs on Canada.

“The short answer is no, I haven’t,” he told reporters at an unrelated news conference Friday.

“Obviously we welcome any moves to restore a free trading arrangement between Canada and the United States, which is in the interests of American families struggling with affordability, in the interest of American workers looking for good high-paying jobs and stability. And it’s fundamentally in the interests of Canadians and we will continue to work with the Americans to get a deal for Canada.”

The Section 232 and Section 338 tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Canada are done under executive orders, not legislation, however, meaning even with Democratic control of Congress, that power remains with Trump who has shown no inclination to remove them.

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The Democrats took the House and the Senate in a sweeping win of the midterms Tuesday, reigniting questions around the U.S.-Canada trade relationship.

Click to play video: 'Power shift, blame game after U.S. midterms'
Power shift, blame game after U.S. midterms

Since his win of the Senate seat in Michigan, senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed has not been shy to share his feelings on the trade war between Canada and the U.S., calling it “insane” in a post-win media interview.

Speaking to CNN, El-Sayed listed the trade war as one of his three hopes to champion in the upper chamber, calling it one of “the president’s frank failure[s] as a leader in this moment.”

El-Sayed is not the only newly elected Democrat who is seeking to change the American trade agenda. Representatives in Oregon, Massachusetts and Vermont have publicly spoken about wanting to see the tariffs on Canada repealed.

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But these promises are just “symbolic,” Carlo Dade, the director of international policy and New North America Initiative at the University of Calgary, told Global News.

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Trump will soon be considered a lame duck president as the legislative powers are overtaken by the Democrats, but he still holds executive powers.

The sweeping 50 per cent Section 338 tariffs on more than $20 billion of Canadian products were imposed via executive order, not Congress.

In April 2025, the Senate voted 51 to 48 to pass a joint resolution aimed at ending the national emergency declaration used to justify the tariffs on Canada, but ultimately that did nothing.

“There’s a lot of theatrical stuff that [the Democrats] can do like hearings, etc., but in terms of real things, nothing. You need 67 votes in the Senate,” Dade said, referencing the threshold needed to overcome a presidential veto.

The Democrats have 54 seats in the U.S. Senate.

Do the Democrats want tariff-free trade?

Dade said the other question is whether the newly elected Democrats would end the tariffs on Canada even if they could.

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“When we think about Democrats, we’re also thinking about Democrats as we understand them. We’re thinking about Bill Clinton, thinking about Hillary Clinton, Obama,” he said.

But that might not be the type of Democrats that will soon hold some powers, he added.

Dade said there could be up to 10 Democrats who are also members of the external organization Democratic Socialists of America, which is a progressive populist group which endorses candidates running for political office who align with the group’s goals and values like seeking universal healthcare.

He said some DSA members oppose tariffs, but they remain “America first” and are likely to favour protectionist policies, as many members of the Democrats already do.

“Protect jobs, protect workers, be the working class in the U.S.,” he said.

“The shift in Democrats may be good for us in some issues, but not all.”

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