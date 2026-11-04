Why Trump could be more ‘aggressive’ as a lame duck president

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


6 comments

  1. Dean Hamaya
    November 4, 2026 at 3:04 pm

    He has absoloutely nothing to lose now.

    What most cucknadians forget is that he cannot be re-elected anyway. He cannot be impeached. The 2/3rds majority vote isnt there.

    All the elbozos could be in for a rude, painful suprise in the next 2 years.

    At any rate, Canada is still a sinking ship captained by a total clown. This changes nothing and liberals will continue to blame trump for every problem that the libs have caused over the last decade.

  2. Thoughts of Conservative
    November 4, 2026 at 3:04 pm

    I cried and whined about every single one of Biden’s executive orders, but I’ll cheer for Trump wielding the executive beatstick because I’m a giant hypocrite who cares about nothing but forcing my primitive worldview upon others to validate my own pathetic existence.

  3. Anonymous
    November 4, 2026 at 3:03 pm

    Yup….total lame duck who will be up all night bigly & very madly posting nonsense on his lame social media platform, lol!

  4. RJ
    November 4, 2026 at 3:01 pm

    Yeah, I really don’t think the Canadians that were cheering this are going to be happy with the outcome, especially when they realize most Democrats are at best fair weather friends. Even Newsome wouldn’t commit to tariff free trade if he was president.

  5. MAGA
    November 4, 2026 at 2:53 pm

    Turn the dial way up to joker level batsh*t crazy TRUMP!

  6. who writes these articles
    November 4, 2026 at 2:50 pm

    Far from a lame duck and these swings are pretty common after a presidents second term. Typical global propaganda.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Why Trump could be more ‘aggressive’ as a lame duck president

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted November 4, 2026 2:42 pm
5 min read
Click to play video: '‘Failed lame duck President Donald J. Trump’: Democrat Senator Jon Ossoff wins Georgia re-election'
‘Failed lame duck President Donald J. Trump’: Democrat Senator Jon Ossoff wins Georgia re-election
WATCH ABOVE: 'Failed lame duck President Donald J. Trump': Democrat Senator Jon Ossoff wins Georgia re-election
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Call it a blue wave or call it a red rout, the U.S. midterm elections delivered a huge blow to U.S. President Donald Trump as voters handed control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives to the Democrats on Tuesday.

The first half of Trump’s fractious second term in office concluded with him set to become a lame duck president now that control of the legislative chambers will be in the hands of the Democrats as of January, leaving him vowing to make extensive use of his presidential power to execute his agenda.

Some experts say this signals a more combative Trump, willing to flex his executive muscle.

“Lame ducks can be aggressive,” said Daniel Beland, director of the McGill Institute for the Study of Canada and a political science professor.

Democrats flipped crucial Senate seats in Maine, Iowa, Kansas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Texas. In a direct repudiation of Trump, several candidates in key races, including in South Carolina, Ohio and Texas, that Trump stumped for also lost to Democrats.

Story continues below advertisement

An embattled lame duck Trump might look a lot like an embattled Richard Nixon, who faced massive political headwinds over the Watergate scandal starting in 1972 until his resignation as president in 1974, said Drew Fagan, professor at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy.

The last days of the Nixon administration are documented in the book ‘Final Days,’ that paints the picture of a cornered president losing public support.

“There’ve always been suggestions that Nixon in his final months or weeks was unstable,” Fagan said.

“A lot of people would say Donald Trump’s been unstable for the last decade, and possibly longer.”

Click to play video: '2026 U.S. midterm elections: Democrats ride ‘blue wave’ as early results show bad night for GOP'
2026 U.S. midterm elections: Democrats ride ‘blue wave’ as early results show bad night for GOP

A more belligerent Trump?

Trump’s messaging has been mixed on how much he wants to cooperate with Democrats going forward.

Story continues below advertisement

In an interview with the New York Times, Trump said he was “absolutely willing to accept those results” and would “look forward to working with” Democrats.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

However, he followed that up later in the evening by posting the picture of a red hat with the word “VETO” written on it.

In a rambling call-in to Fox News election special early Wednesday morning, Trump said he believes he “can work with (the Democrats) on many things.”

But the president almost immediately said the Democrats could bring him 50 bills “they’re excited about” and he could veto each one.

Click to play video: '2026 U.S. midterms: Democrats retake House and Senate as voters deliver stunning rebuke of Trump, GOP'
2026 U.S. midterms: Democrats retake House and Senate as voters deliver stunning rebuke of Trump, GOP

What happens to Trump’s trade policy?

The two areas where Trump can exercise the most amount of executive control are foreign policy and trade, Beland said.

Story continues below advertisement

“In terms of foreign policy and trade, especially foreign policy, the president has a lot of power,” he said.

Trump’s control over trade policy is evident in his trade war against Canada.

The two major sets of tariffs – the Section 232 sectoral tariffs on steel, aluminum and autos as well as the sweeping 50 per cent Section 338 tariffs – were imposed via executive order, not Congress.

Trump simply circumvented the U.S. Congress in imposing his tariffs on Canada.

“In terms of trade, Congress normally should have a major say, but it hasn’t been the case since Trump returned to the White House,” Beland said.

For the Section 232 tariffs, Trump used the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to exercise power. When imposing the Section 338 tariffs, he used an even older statute called the Trade Act of 1930, which enacted the so-called Smoot-Hawley tariffs, named after the Republican lawmakers who introduced the legislation during Herbert Hoover’s presidency.

“He interpreted that as giving him effectively, the right to impose tariffs, even if tariffs are taxes and that’s the responsibility of Congress,” Fagan said.

Until now, the act was arguably most famous for its mention during an iconic scene from the classic 1986 film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, in which a droning high school teacher played by Ben Stein tries to teach Bueller’s class about the tariffs’ impact on the American economy.

Story continues below advertisement

Section 338 of the act gives the president authority to determine “as a fact” whether a country’s trade policies discriminate against the U.S. and declare new or additional tariffs.

Click to play video: 'Dissecting the Democrats decisive midterms victory'
Dissecting the Democrats decisive midterms victory

Future of the Iran war

Observers of Trump’s foreign policy will be watching “the war in Iran and the disruption that he can still cause,” Fagan said.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, hours before voters were heading to the polls, Trump launched fresh strikes on Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz in a fresh sign of further escalation.

The Middle East and beyond have been on edge about the prospects of the U.S. resuming full-scale operations against Iran for the first time in almost two months.

Trump has alternated between threatening major strikes and pushing for a deal with Iran.

Speaking to reporters after the midterm drubbing on Wednesday, Trump admitted that the war drove up the price of gasoline but added that “if I had to do it again, I’d have to do it again.”

Declaring war is the prerogative of Congress, not the president — but military action can be taken without a formal declaration of war. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is poised to become the majority leader in January, said he will work with Republicans to end the war.

“We’re going to end the Iran war. We have some Republicans already who’ve joined us in ending the war,” Schumer said on Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Why Democratic midterm win could work in Canada’s favour'
Why Democratic midterm win could work in Canada’s favour

While Democratic control of Congress puts impeachment on the table, it will be a tall order.

Story continues below advertisement

Trump was impeached twice during his first time. First in 2019, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, and later in January 2021, a week before his term ended, for inciting an insurrection.

In both instances, he was not removed from office because of the impeachment. A simple majority in the House is enough to impeach a president, but only a two-thirds vote by the Senate can convict and remove a president from office.

Trump has signaled he will become more confrontational in executing his agenda in the event of a Democratic sweep in the midterms.

“I guess I’ll become Mr. Veto,” Trump told the New York Post in a podcast that released on Monday.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices