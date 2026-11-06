Woman charged after man found dead by police responding to domestic call: WPS

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A woman is facing charges after Winnipeg police officers found a man dead while responding to a domestic-related call.

When officers arrived at the home in the 400 block of Martin Avenue around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, they located Kyle Aaron Woodhouse, 32, who was deceased, the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said in a news release. It claimed officers were at the home responding to a domestic-related incident.

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Woodhouse is a member of Sagkeeng First Nation who lived in the city.

Police arrested 28-year-old Andrea Evelyn Marie Twovoice in connection with his death, WPS said.

She was charged with manslaughter and is detained in custody.