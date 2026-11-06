Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman charged after man found dead by police responding to domestic call: WPS

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted November 6, 2026 12:17 pm
1 min read
A woman was arrested in connection with the death of a 32-year-old man in Winnipeg, police said. View image in full screen
A woman was arrested in connection with the death of a 32-year-old man in Winnipeg, police said. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A woman is facing charges after Winnipeg police officers found a man dead while responding to a domestic-related call.

When officers arrived at the home in the 400 block of Martin Avenue around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, they located Kyle Aaron Woodhouse, 32, who was deceased, the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said in a news release. It claimed officers were at the home responding to a domestic-related incident.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Woodhouse is a member of Sagkeeng First Nation who lived in the city.

Police arrested 28-year-old Andrea Evelyn Marie Twovoice in connection with his death, WPS said.

She was charged with manslaughter and is detained in custody.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices