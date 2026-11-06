Patron death leaves Toronto bar facing liquor licence suspension

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A bar in midtown Toronto is facing the loss of its liquor licence after a patron who was served more than 21 standard drinks died following a fall down a stairwell at the establishment.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) announced Thursday it issued a 60-day suspension to St. Louis Bar & Grill at 11 St. Clair Avenue West after concluding its investigation of the incident. The bar is one of dozens of St. Louis franchises across Canada. Individual locations are owned by franchise owners and the brand is owned by Aegis Brands Inc., according to the chain’s website.

On April 11, 2026, the patron was served 14 beers over a five-and-a-half-hour period. The beers were 23 ounces each, which is the equivalent of more than 21 standard drinks, said the AGCO in a news release. The patron then fell in a stairwell leading to a washroom, it said.

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The investigation found the bar “permitted the patron to remain on the premises and continued to serve them alcohol after becoming intoxicated,” it said. Due to this, the commission is alleging the bar broke the law. The AGCO is the province’s alcohol regulator.

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Under Ontario’s Liquor Licence and Control Act, it’s illegal to sell liquor to a person who appears to be drunk.

“Responsible alcohol service requirements are designed to protect people from harm. Licenced establishments must monitor alcohol service, recognize signs of intoxication, and stop serving alcohol to anyone who is or appears to be intoxicated,” the commission said.

Karin Schnarr, the chief executive officer and registrar of the AGCO, said in the news release that the “tragic loss of life” has devastated family, friends and the community. It underscores “why responsible alcohol service matters,” they said.

The bar has the right to appeal the suspension within 15 days of it being issued.

Global News has reached out to St. Louis Franchise Limited to respond to the allegations.