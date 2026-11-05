Jets cruise past Canucks for second straight win

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WINNIPEG – Dawson Mercer scored his first goal in a Jets uniform and added an assist to lead Winnipeg to a 6-2 victory over the lowly Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

It was Winnipeg’s second straight triumph in the first of a three-game homestand.

Mark Scheifele, with a goal and an assist, Mario Ferraro, Neal Pionk, Alex Iafallo and Cole Koepke also scored for the Jets.

Brock Boeser and Liam Ohgren replied for Vancouver.

Stuart Skinner made 24 saves for Winnipeg (6-8-3) before 13,312 fans at Canada Life Centre.

Leevi Merilainen stopped 23 of 29 shots for Vancouver (3-14-1).

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Mercer made it a 3-1 game at 14:04 of the first when he converted a pass from Cole Perfetti from behind the net. It was also Mercer’s first of the season.

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Mercer’s goal started a run of four unanswered goals. After some nifty stickhandling by Kyle Connor, Pionk pounced on the puck and fired a shot past Merilainen at 6:52 of the second.

Almost five minutes later, Scheifele converted a pass from Connor, deflecting the puck in from the side of the net. Rookie Viggio Bjorck also assisted to record his first NHL point.

Ferraro made it a five-goal game 11:36 into the third period before Boeser put a backhand home with 4:51 remaining for Vancouver.

Takeaways

Jets: Came out firing, scoring two goals 14 seconds apart in the opening minutes. After a lull in the second period, they regained their scoring touch.

Canucks: Were on their heels early before picking it up in the second period but still surrendered two goals.

Key moment

Scheifele scored midway through the second period, deflecting the puck in with one hand to give Winnipeg an insurmountable 5-1 lead heading into the final frame.

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Key stat

The Canucks had 22 giveaways and just three takeaways, while the Jets had 14 giveaways and eight takeaways.

Up next

Jets: Host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.

Canucks: Take on the Oilers in Edmonton on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2026.