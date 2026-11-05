SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Jets cruise past Canucks for second straight win

By Jim Bender The Canadian Press
Posted November 5, 2026 10:00 pm
2 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

WINNIPEG – Dawson Mercer scored his first goal in a Jets uniform and added an assist to lead Winnipeg to a 6-2 victory over the lowly Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

It was Winnipeg’s second straight triumph in the first of a three-game homestand.

Mark Scheifele, with a goal and an assist, Mario Ferraro, Neal Pionk, Alex Iafallo and Cole Koepke also scored for the Jets.

Brock Boeser and Liam Ohgren replied for Vancouver.

Stuart Skinner made 24 saves for Winnipeg (6-8-3) before 13,312 fans at Canada Life Centre.

Leevi Merilainen stopped 23 of 29 shots for Vancouver (3-14-1).

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Local band behind new Oilers goal song'
Local band behind new Oilers goal song

Iafallo and Koepke scored 14 seconds apart to make it a 2-0 game by the 4:03 mark of the opening period. Ohgren answered at 6:51 to put the Canucks on the board.
Story continues below advertisement

Mercer made it a 3-1 game at 14:04 of the first when he converted a pass from Cole Perfetti from behind the net. It was also Mercer’s first of the season.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Mercer’s goal started a run of four unanswered goals. After some nifty stickhandling by Kyle Connor, Pionk pounced on the puck and fired a shot past Merilainen at 6:52 of the second.

Almost five minutes later, Scheifele converted a pass from Connor, deflecting the puck in from the side of the net. Rookie Viggio Bjorck also assisted to record his first NHL point.

Ferraro made it a five-goal game 11:36 into the third period before Boeser put a backhand home with 4:51 remaining for Vancouver.

Takeaways

Jets: Came out firing, scoring two goals 14 seconds apart in the opening minutes. After a lull in the second period, they regained their scoring touch.

Canucks: Were on their heels early before picking it up in the second period but still surrendered two goals.

Key moment

Scheifele scored midway through the second period, deflecting the puck in with one hand to give Winnipeg an insurmountable 5-1 lead heading into the final frame.

Story continues below advertisement

Key stat

The Canucks had 22 giveaways and just three takeaways, while the Jets had 14 giveaways and eight takeaways.

Up next

Jets: Host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.

Canucks: Take on the Oilers in Edmonton on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2026.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices