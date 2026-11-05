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Canada

Two people flee explosion, fire at house south of Calgary

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted November 5, 2026 2:11 pm
1 min read
Calgary House explosion View image in full screen
A fire and explosions destroyed this home in a rural subdivision forcing two people out of the residence and scattering white insulation hundreds of metres away on Thursday Nov. 5, 2026. Bill Graveland/The Canadian Press
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Two people were able to flee a house just south of Calgary Thursday following a fire and explosion.

The Foothills Fire Department said it began receiving calls around 7 a.m. for an explosion on North Coulee Trail, northeast of Okotoks, Alta.

Crews found the home engulfed in flames, and the fire department said two people who were inside were able to make it out safely.

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People who live in the area told Global News they were awoken by multiple explosions so strong their homes were damaged as well.

Dave Simms, deputy chief of the Foothills Fire Department, said the two people who were inside the house were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Calgary House explosion View image in full screen
A firefighter applies water to a home that was destroyed by fire and explosions in a rural subdivision forcing two people out of the residence and scattering white insulation hundreds of metres away on Thursday Nov. 5, 2026. Bill Graveland/The Canadian Press

Officials have not confirmed the cause of the fire or the blast.

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An investigation is ongoing.

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