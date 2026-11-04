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Canada

Amazon breaks ground on 200,000-square metre fulfilment warehouse in the Halifax area

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2026 2:19 pm
1 min read
Provincial and municipal officials, including Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and Halifax Mayor Andy Fillmore, join representatives from Amazon at the official groundbreaking of the American company's 200,000-square metre warehouse in Dartmouth, N.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Devin Stevens. View image in full screen
Provincial and municipal officials, including Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and Halifax Mayor Andy Fillmore, join representatives from Amazon at the official groundbreaking of the American company's 200,000-square metre warehouse in Dartmouth, N.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Devin Stevens. SDV
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American e-commerce giant Amazon held a ground-breaking ceremony in the Halifax area today for a massive new warehouse that will use robots and more than 1,000 full-time employees to fulfil orders.

The online retailer says the warehouse in Dartmouth, N.S., will cover more than 200,000-square metres in the Burnside industrial park.

Amazon issued a statement saying employees will work alongside the robots, which the company says will make for a safer and more productive workplace.

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The company says the goal is to improve delivery speed and expand product selection for customers across the region.

The Seattle-based company says that since 2010, it has invested more than $65 billion in its Canadian operations, and its workforce has grown to more than 46,000 people at more than 60 sites.

In January 2026, Amazon Canada announced it would close all seven of its Quebec warehouses within two months, eliminating 1,700 permanent jobs and 250 temporary ones.

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At the time, the company said the move was aimed at cutting costs and improving service, and it insisted the closures had nothing to do with a successful unionization drive in the province.

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