Midterm blue wave sweep comes amid tariff backlash in Maine, Michigan

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The world woke up on Wednesday morning to control of the U.S. Congress shifting to Democrats in a clear rejection of President Donald Trump’s turbulent second term.

In a clear rebuke of the second Trump administration, Democrats flipped long held Republican Senate seats in Texas, Maine and South Carolina. A blue wave also washed over House seats and down-ballot votes in an unprecedented Democratic tsunami set to send shock waves through the Republican party.

Polling showed that Americans were frustrated with the president and his policies. Trump’s approval was plummeting due to rising gas and diesel prices, high inflation and the unpopular war with Iran.

Many Americans have shown anger regarding Trump’s policies, which have driven up costs at gas stations and grocery stores.

The trade war with Canada became a ballot box issue in close contests in Maine and Michigan.

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Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed — a constant target of Trump and the Republicans — beat out GOP candidate Mike Rogers while Democrat Troy Jackson ended the nearly 30-year run of Republican Susan Collins in Maine.

Trump’s attacks on Canada were so unpopular in Michigan that it forced Rogers to distance himself from Trump over the duties. El-Sayed has long called the trade war nonsensical.

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Republicans and Democrats casting votes in Michigan on Tuesday said they wanted to see the trade war end. Mark Pospisil, 43, said it’s not good for Canada or the United States to have trade tensions.

“We should be friendly with our neighbours,” Pospisil said after voting for Republicans in White Lake, Mich.

The Michigan race was contentious and achieved national attention from Trump and Republicans, who made derogatory comments about El-Sayed linked to his religion and heritage.

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In a speech after his win was announced, El-Sayed called out Trump and members of his administration for repeatedly mispronouncing his name.

“So after JD (Vance) swears me in in January, you can just go on and call me senator,” El-Sayed said to applause.

In Maine, the president had tried to give Collins a boost in the tough contest by making changes to 50 per cent tariffs on a range of Canadian goods to offer a reprieve to industries hit hard in Maine. The move was not enough to stop the blue wave from sweeping the state in response to high energy prices and a plummet in Canadian tourism.

Voters in some of the most Republican-safe areas showed their frustration with the president and the GOP. In Texas, James Talarico broke a decades-long Democrat losing streak by trouncing Trump-aligned Ken Paxton.