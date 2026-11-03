Manitoba producers hopes for stability from U.S. midterms

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Manitobans are watching the U.S. midterms closely on Tuesday evening hoping for some relief after tariffs continue to hamper the agricultural industry.

“What a nightmare it is buying fuel right now to close out the season, as we get colder temperatures our equipment use more fuel,” said Curtis McRae, a farmer in St. Andrews, Man. “It makes it very difficult for me to plan years in advance. When you farm you need to plan a couple years out.”

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McRae paid 30 per cent more for fertilizer and nearly a 100 per cent increase for diesel, he says.

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