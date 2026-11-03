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Canada

Manitoba producers hopes for stability from U.S. midterms

By Toni De Guzman Global News
Posted November 3, 2026 8:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Producers hope for stability in U.S. midterms'
Producers hope for stability in U.S. midterms
Manitobans are watching the U.S. midterms closely on Tuesday evening hoping for some relief after tariffs continue to hamper the agricultural industry.
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Manitobans are watching the U.S. midterms closely on Tuesday evening hoping for some relief after tariffs continue to hamper the agricultural industry.

“What a nightmare it is buying fuel right now to close out the season, as we get colder temperatures our equipment use more fuel,” said Curtis McRae, a farmer in St. Andrews, Man. “It makes it very difficult for me to plan years in advance. When you farm you need to plan a couple years out.”

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McRae paid 30 per cent more for fertilizer and nearly a 100 per cent increase for diesel, he says.

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