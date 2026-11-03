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Politics

BC Conservatives could have a fall legislative session as party eager to get to work

By Ben O'Hara-Byrne & Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 3, 2026 5:49 pm
1 min read
The speaker's chair in the B.C. legislature. View image in full screen
The speaker's chair in the B.C. legislature. The Canadian Press
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There is still a possibility that Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson will call for a fall legislative session, as he said on Monday that he is eager to get to work.

“A better economy, a better health-care system, safer streets, that is what we were sent here to do, that is what we are going to do and it is my intention to do it as quickly as possible,” Doerkson said on Monday.

All 93 writs will be returned by Nov. 18, marking the end of the election, with MLAs sworn in the next day and Doerkson and his ministers to be sworn in on Nov. 20.

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“There’s a political communications side of this that’s just demonstrating to the public that after nine years of NDP government, there’s a new sheriff in town and they’re getting down to business right away,” Andrew Reeve, a communications and public affairs professional with Earnscliffe, said.

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The urgency is fueling speculation there could be a brief fall session of the legislature, allowing the new government to quickly fulfill some election promises.

However, Doerkson has not confirmed anything at this time.

Click to play video: 'BC Conservative caucus meets for the first time'
BC Conservative caucus meets for the first time

Former premier David Eby launched his 100 days of progress immediately after succeeding John Horgan in 2022. In 2013, Christy Clark quickly recalled the legislature after a May election and introduced her first budget in late June.

This new government may choose to quickly show progress before the heavy lifting of a throne speech and budget early next year, but speculation remains at this time.

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