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5 comments

  1. U KNOW IT
    November 3, 2026 at 12:21 pm

    ONCE THESE A S S HOLES GET IN, THEY DO WHATEVER THEY WANT !!! THEY DON’T WANNA HEAR FROM U ANYMORE. PEOPLE JUST LOVE THESE LIBS

  2. U KNOW IT
    November 3, 2026 at 12:19 pm

    WE NEED TO STOP ALL, IMMEDIATELY !!! BEFORE WE DESTROY CANADA

  3. Liam
    November 3, 2026 at 12:07 pm

    Carney said 2 weeks ago we need to brace for increased immigration…
    Lets see how many people we can cram into Canada without growing any of the infrastructure. Racial tensions are up, employment is down, crime is up, housing is down, civil unrest is up, access to healthcare is down, crime organizations and extortion is up, quality of life is down…

    THIS IS UNSUSTAINABLE! Things are going to reach a boiling point very soon, once people get desperate enough the streets will become a battleground. And its not like we can defend our homes either when the conflict results in trespassing. Canadians are in for a rude awakening and a dangerous future.

  4. Les
    November 3, 2026 at 11:45 am

    I.E: Go back to the system we had before Trudeau destroyed it.

  5. Dave
    November 3, 2026 at 11:41 am

    Still pretending they actually did something meaningful when all they did was shuffle the deck

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Canada

Budget 2026 to include update on immigration levels, sources say

By David Baxter The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2026 11:36 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Is a new Liberal immigration policy doing a disservice to Canada’s workforce?'
Is a new Liberal immigration policy doing a disservice to Canada’s workforce?
During question period in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Conservatives argued that a new Liberal policy beginning on Nov. 3 does no favours to Canadian workers, especially those who lost their job last month – Oct 21, 2026
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The annual immigration levels update will be included in the federal budget being released Thursday, a government source with knowledge of the plan confirmed.

This will be the second year the annual update is included in the budget document.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has said immigration is back under control and he told the New York Times in September the question is now about when Canada should begin a “controlled increase” in population.

Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Monday Canada previously was bringing in more people than public services could handle or communities could absorb.

“I always felt that you need to welcome people to Canada, but on a level that allows you to provide the basic services or the infrastructure that can support the people coming into our shore,” Champagne said during a pre-budget appearance at the Canadian Club of Ottawa.

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“And therefore, that’s what we did. We’ve been able to bring the immigration level to a more sustainable level for now, but also for the future.”

Click to play video: 'Poilievre challenges Liberals to axe taxes on fuel ahead of federal budget'
Poilievre challenges Liberals to axe taxes on fuel ahead of federal budget

During a Monday speech to the Canadian Club of Toronto, Champagne said Canada has relied too much on an expanding population for growth, instead of focusing on worker and business productivity.

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While the current plan is to admit 380,000 permanent residents annually, there are two one-time programs aimed at giving permanent status to another 140,000 temporary residents through 2026 and 2027 that aren’t included in the broader target.

The previous Liberal government had planned to add 500,000 permanent residents annually. The Carney government has said that rapid population growth contributed to the cost of living squeeze and the housing crisis.

The government’s goal is to reduce the number of temporary residents in Canada to five per cent of the total population. Statistics Canada estimates the non-permanent resident population at 6.7 per cent of the total population as of July 1.

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The annual update will be published after its legally mandated Nov. 1 deadline, even though the Immigration and Refugees Protection Act says the report must be tabled in Parliament on or before that day if the House is sitting.

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