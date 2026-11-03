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Canada

Road worker dies after being hit by dump truck in Pickering

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted November 3, 2026 9:47 am
1 min read
A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives. DPi
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A road worker died Monday after being hit by a dump truck in Pickering, Durham Regional Police say.

Officers were called around 2:40 p.m. on Nov. 2 for reports of a collision near Peter Matthews and Alexander Knox drives.

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“During asphalt repair on Peter Matthews Drive, a dump truck was reversing southbound when it struck a 31-year-old male road worker,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

“The road worker was transported to local-area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the dump truck remained on scene and cooperated with police.”

Roads in the area were closed for several hours while police investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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