Road worker dies after being hit by dump truck in Pickering

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A road worker died Monday after being hit by a dump truck in Pickering, Durham Regional Police say.

Officers were called around 2:40 p.m. on Nov. 2 for reports of a collision near Peter Matthews and Alexander Knox drives.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“During asphalt repair on Peter Matthews Drive, a dump truck was reversing southbound when it struck a 31-year-old male road worker,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

“The road worker was transported to local-area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the dump truck remained on scene and cooperated with police.”

Roads in the area were closed for several hours while police investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.