AI data centre proponent in Nova Scotia makes its pitch to Cape Breton communities

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The proponent of a major artificial intelligence data centre proposal in southern Cape Breton is slated to make its pitch to local residents in person.

EverWind Fuels is hosting two information sessions this week starting with an event at a community centre at 5 p.m., in D’Escousse, N.S.

EverWind has scheduled a second session in Lower River Inhabitants, N.S., at the same time Wednesday.

Last month, EverWind Fuels announced it intends to set up a $10-billion, 18,600-square-metre AI data centre in Point Tupper, N.S., that would come online by the end of 2027.

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The announcement has prompted skepticism from many local residents who are opposed to the scope of the project and concerned whether there is enough oversight.

EverWind’s chief financial officer has said consultation with the community in the area surrounding the industrial site could not happen before the project was announced Oct. 16 due to a strict non-disclosure agreement with American artificial intelligence company Anthropic.

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Anthropic signed a 20-year lease for the centre, which would draw 95 megawatts of electricity during its first phase.

A 325-megawatt expansion is expected in mid-2028, which would bring the development’s total energy demand to 420 megawatts.

Julissa Stewart, who lives about 20 minutes away from the planned data centre site, says she’s been shocked by the speed of EverWind’s plan and lack of consultation with the community.

Stewart said her biggest concern is the lack of environmental assessment for the project and a shortage of regulations.

Premier Tim Houston said last week it’s not clear to him if any new legislation is needed to manage what would be the first AI data centre in Nova Scotia.