Edmonton teenager killed in freeway collision: ‘Time of great sorrow’

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A Grade 12 student at a Catholic high school in east Edmonton died in a collision on Sunday morning.

The Edmonton Police Service said two 17-year-old boys were in a Ford Ranger that was driving east on the Sherwood Park Freeway, when it lost control at 50 Street around 10 a.m.

The small pickup crossed into the westbound lanes and was hit by an oncoming Nissan vehicle.

EMS responded, however, the passenger in the Ranger died of his injuries on scene.

He has been identified as Liam Gallup, a Grade 12 student at Austin O’Brien Catholic High School.

“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that I share the news of the passing of a Grade 12 student,” said Austin O’Brien principal Anna Gomez in a letter to families on Monday, adding Liam’s family granted permission for the news to be shared.

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“For all of us, this is a time of great sorrow. Liam Gallup was a valued member of our school community, and his loss is felt by all who knew him.

“We extend our heartfelt prayers to his loved ones during this difficult time.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "We extend our heartfelt prayers to his loved ones during this difficult time."

The other three people involved in the collision — the 17-year-old boy driving the Ford Ranger, the driver of the Nissan and their passenger — were taken to hospital for precautionary measures, but police said no serious injuries were reported.

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The EPS Major Collision Investigations Section is leading the investigation, and so far, police do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the collision.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the loved ones of the young person who lost his life this morning,” said Sgt. Timothy Connell with the major collision team.

There was dense, near-zero visibility fog across the Edmonton region all day Sunday, prompting warnings from Environment Canada that travel would likely be hazardous in some locations.

Some drivers reported slick roads on area roads Sunday, but it’s not yet known if the weather conditions were a factor.

“This tragic collision is a reminder of how winter road conditions can change quickly,” Connell said. “We encourage all drivers to be mindful of these conditions and to look out for one another on our roadways.”

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5:07 Children’s grief awareness

The Edmonton Catholic Schools’ grief counselling team was deployed to Austin O’Brien on Monday. Gomez said those staff are available to provide assistance and comfort to the high school’s students and staff.

“Please let your child know that support is available if they wish to speak with someone,” Gomez said. “We understand it can be difficult for young people to understand and process the death of a

friend and classmate. I encourage you to speak with your child and let them express their feelings openly.

“Reassure them that it is normal to feel a range of emotions, including sadness, confusion, and even anger.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "Reassure them that it is normal to feel a range of emotions, including sadness, confusion, and even anger."

She noted the province also has resources available to help teens process grief. The principal encouraged families needing more support to contact her directly at the school.

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Gomez also encouraged the Catholic school community to lean in to their faith for comfort and strength.

“Our faith teaches us the importance of community, compassion, and support during difficult times. We will continue to pray for Liam and that his family, friends, and our community may

find peace at this time in the healing presence of God,” she concluded.

Anyone with any information about the crash or any other crime is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.