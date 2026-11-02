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3 comments

  1. Randall Ronahan
    November 2, 2026 at 1:28 pm

    It is only contentious to porky ppppig and his friends. Nenshi is afraid to leave the closet what a joke pass it on.

  2. Anonymous
    November 2, 2026 at 1:23 pm

    Yeah, it’s one of those… Someone else gave license to everyone to do what they did, things.

  3. Morrigan Flamm
    November 2, 2026 at 1:05 pm

    Looks like Dani just tumbled out of Donnie’s bed.

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Politics

Alberta’s contentious new riding boundary map to be made public

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2026 12:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Draft changes to Alberta’s provincial ridings see Edmonton, Calgary gain seats'
Draft changes to Alberta’s provincial ridings see Edmonton, Calgary gain seats
REALTED: A new report recommends Alberta's two largest cities get more seats in the provincial legislature ahead of the next general election.  Adam MacVicar reports – Oct 31, 2025
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Alberta’s hotly debated new electoral riding boundaries are set to be made public Monday in the legislature.

The Opposition NDP has already spoken to what it has seen in the report.

NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi says Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservatives are aiming to use their legislative majority to rig the new boundaries in order to give themselves an unfair advantage in next year’s election.

The NDP says the UCP plans to gerrymander ridings in battleground election districts in Lethbridge and Calgary.

Click to play video: 'Alberta government plan to add electoral ridings draws criticism'
Alberta government plan to add electoral ridings draws criticism

Gerrymandering, which is common in the United States, sees electoral districts drawn up not for reasons of shared geography and priorities but by voting patterns in order to assist one political party.

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The NDP says it will be challenging the new ridings in court, and Alberta Chief Electoral Officer Gordon McClure has warned he’s running out of time to have everything ready for the scheduled polling day on Oct. 18, 2027.

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