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1 comment

  1. Whitby, Ont
    November 2, 2026 at 8:52 am

    Video of crash was posted on reddit

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Canada

Kingston, Ont. woman dead after fiery 3-vehicle crash on Highway 401

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted November 2, 2026 8:32 am
1 min read
OPP cruiser View image in full screen
An OPP cruiser sits outside of a press conference in Vaughan, Ont. Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press
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A woman from Kingston, Ont., died Sunday after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Whitby.

Ontario Provincial Police said its officers responded to the crash, near Thickson Road, around 7:10 p.m. Nov. 1.

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Two of the vehicles involved in the crash burst into flames, and the 43-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The OPP said two others were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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