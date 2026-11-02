Kingston, Ont. woman dead after fiery 3-vehicle crash on Highway 401

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A woman from Kingston, Ont., died Sunday after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Whitby.

Ontario Provincial Police said its officers responded to the crash, near Thickson Road, around 7:10 p.m. Nov. 1.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Two of the vehicles involved in the crash burst into flames, and the 43-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The OPP said two others were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.