Brown starting for Blue Bombers in East semifinal

TORONTO – Dru Brown will start at quarterback Saturday when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers visit the Toronto Argonauts in the East semifinal.
Brown’s status was confirmed when Winnipeg released its depth chart Friday.
The move wasn’t a surprise as incumbent Zach Collaros (ribs) was listed as questionable for the playoff game.
Brown replaced an injured Collaros in last week’s 34-10 win over the B.C. Lions, completing all 11 passes he attempted for 185 yards and two TDs.
Chad Kelly will start Saturday’s game for Toronto.
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Kelly didn’t play in Toronto’s regular-season finale versus Montreal last week due to a knee injury but was a full participant in practice this week.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct, 30, 2026.
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