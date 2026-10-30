Brown starting for Blue Bombers in East semifinal

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – Dru Brown will start at quarterback Saturday when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers visit the Toronto Argonauts in the East semifinal.

Brown’s status was confirmed when Winnipeg released its depth chart Friday.

Brown replaced an injured Collaros in last week’s 34-10 win over the B.C. Lions, completing all 11 passes he attempted for 185 yards and two TDs.

Story continues below advertisement

Chad Kelly will start Saturday’s game for Toronto.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Kelly didn’t play in Toronto’s regular-season finale versus Montreal last week due to a knee injury but was a full participant in practice this week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct, 30, 2026.