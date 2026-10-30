Hockey Canada seeks clarity on Russia’s return

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Hockey Canada is seeking clarity on Russia’s potential return to the world junior hockey championship, which begins in less than two months in Edmonton and Red Deer.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled Friday that Russia must be allowed back into international hockey, overturning a ban imposed following its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Hockey Canada says the implications of the ruling are not immediately clear.

1:50 Russian attacks dampen hope for Ukraine peace talks

The organization says it’s in contact with the International Ice Hockey Federation to learn more.

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Russia’s potential return raises questions about how the tournament could accommodate another team, with schedules and other arrangements already in place.

The world junior championship begins Dec. 26.