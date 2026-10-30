Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Scottish police probe ex-prince Andrew and Epstein’s Balmoral visit

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted October 30, 2026 1:12 pm
3 min read
Balmoral Castle, Aberdeenshire, surrounded by snow and ice. Monday June 1, 2026. View image in full screen
Balmoral Castle, Aberdeenshire, surrounded by snow and ice. Monday June 1, 2026. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police in Scotland are conducting inquiries into the time Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, spent at the Royal Family’s Balmoral estate with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, authorities confirmed.

Police Scotland said in a statement to Global News that the inquiries began after it received “information” and that the probe was at a “very early stage.″

Click to play video: 'The former Prince Andrew takes police to court over Epstein files arrest'
The former Prince Andrew takes police to court over Epstein files arrest
Story continues below advertisement

The department’s response came after U.K. newspaper The Daily Express reported the investigation and alleged the inquiries were related to claims that women were trafficked to the private estate in the Scottish Highlands.

“All enquiries are evidence-led, with the needs of victim survivors at the heart of those enquiries,” the police force continued.

“We would never confirm details of ongoing enquiries and it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

Click to play video: 'UK police expand investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor over potential sex crimes'
UK police expand investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor over potential sex crimes

Police have not said what the inquiries concern or what information they are investigating.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Epstein was convicted in 2008 of soliciting sex from underage girls. Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of sex trafficking a minor; they visited Balmoral Castle in 1999 as guests of Mountbatten-Windsor, according to the BBC and The Guardian.

Story continues below advertisement

Epstein died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence at a federal prison camp in Texas.

This undated photo released by the U.S. Department of Justice shows Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. View image in full screen
This undated photo released by the U.S. Department of Justice shows Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. U.S. Department of Justice via AP

The Scottish probe follows the arrest of Mountbatten-Windsor by police in England in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office in relation to his ties to Epstein. During his time as U.K. trade envoy, the former prince allegedly shared sensitive information with the former New York City businessman.

His arrest was the first time in nearly four centuries that British police had taken a senior royal into custody.

Earlier this month, a U.K. judge ruled that warrants obtained to search Mountbatten-Windsor’s home in light of his arrest were unlawful.

Mountbatten-Windsor has not been charged with any crimes and has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.

Story continues below advertisement

Several other U.K. police forces, including London’s Metropolitan Police Service, Thames Valley Police, and Surrey Police, are also investigating information released in the Epstein files by the U.S. Justice Department earlier this year.

Click to play video: '84% of Canadians want former prince Andrew removed from line of succession'
84% of Canadians want former prince Andrew removed from line of succession
Mountbatten-Windsor’s ties to Epstein have been a sore spot for the royal family for more than a decade, and have led to the stripping of his title as “prince” by his older brother, King Charles III. Their mother, Queen Elizabeth II, removed Mountbatten-Windsor’s military titles, royal patronages, and prohibited him from using the official style of “His Royal Highness,” months before she died in 2022.

Mountbatten-Windsor was also ordered by the king to vacate the Royal Lodge, his longtime residence near Windsor Castle. He now lives in a house at Sandringham, the king’s privately owned estate in eastern England.

Story continues below advertisement

Andrew’s connection to Epstein is also linked to claims made by Virginia Giuffre, an outspoken victim of Epstein and Maxwell, who reached an out-of-court settlement in a civil sexual assault lawsuit against Mountbatten Windsor in 2022.

She had long claimed she was trafficked to Britain to have sex with the former prince in 2001, when she was just 17.

Details of her interactions with the former prince, including alleged sexual assaults, were disclosed at length in her posthumously published memoir, Nobody’s Girl.

Giuffre died by suicide last year.

— with files from the Associated Press

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices