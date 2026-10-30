3 killed in midair helicopter collision near Oregon airport

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Three people were killed when two helicopters collided in a midair collision on Thursday afternoon near a small airport southwest of Portland, Oregon, authorities said.

The crash killed 38-year-old Tyler Sturdevant, a pilot from Oregon; 22-year-old Maddie Aasbo, a flight instructor from Texas; and a student pilot from the United Kingdom, whose name has not been released, Yamhill County Sheriff Sam Elliot said during a news conference.

“On October 29, 2026, at approximately 2:10 p.m., witnesses reported to Yamhill Communications Agency (YCOM) that two helicopters had crashed near the intersection of SE Amity-Dayton Highway (Highway 233) and SE Cruickshank Road, southeast of McMinnville,” police said in a news release.

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“Deputies from Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, officers from McMinnville Police Department, and troopers from Oregon State Police McMinnville Area Command responded to the scene,” police added.

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Responding officers said they located a 1995 Robinson R22 helicopter and a 2018 Airbus AS350B3 helicopter crashed in a field adjacent to Highway 233.

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“Medical and law enforcement personnel confirmed there were two occupants in the Robinson helicopter and one occupant in the Airbus. All three were deceased,” police said.

“Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office extends its condolences to the families and friends of Ms. Aasbo and Mr. Sturdevant,” police added.

By Thursday evening, officials were still working on recovery efforts.

Photos posted by the sheriff’s department show a green helicopter upside down in a field, while a red helicopter lies in pieces.

View image in full screen This photo released by the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office shows a damaged helicopter after two helicopters collided and crashed into a farm field in Yamhill County, Ore. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. Yamhill County Sheriff's Office via AP

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) responded to the scene and are leading the ongoing investigation into the crash.

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One of the two helicopters belonged to Jerry Trimble Helicopters, an aviation school based at the McMinnville Municipal Airport.

In a post on Facebook, the school wrote, “Jerry Trimble Helicopters is deeply saddened to confirm that one of our aircraft was involved in an aviation incident this afternoon, October 29, 2026, near the McMinnville Municipal Airport.”

“Our hearts and thoughts are with the individuals involved, their families, and everyone affected by this event,” the school added. “We are immensely grateful for the rapid response and dedication of local emergency services and first responders.”

The school said it is cooperating with authorities to secure the site and determine the cause of the collision.

—With files from The Associated Press