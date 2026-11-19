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A landscape painting created by Vincent Van Gogh, which was once owned by a Jewish family who were persecuted by the Nazis, was purchased with a special agreement in place on Wednesday for $190.4 million, breaking auction records for the legendary Dutch post-impressionist painter.

“Châtaigniers en fleurs” (Chestnut Trees in Flower), which was painted weeks before Van Gogh died, exceeded its $180 million estimate at a Sotheby’s auction in New York earlier this week.

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The auction house described the work as “magnificent,” and as a canvas that “stands out for its spectacular colouring and expressive execution.”

The sale went ahead after an agreement between its current Argentine owners and members of a Jewish family, who staked a claim to the piece on the pretense that it was sold by their ancestors in Nazi-era Germany under duress, was finalized.

The agreement was announced a day before the artwork was sold, and was made between the Blaquier-Arrieta family, which has owned the painting since 1975, and the descendants of Hedwig and Samuel Fischer, who sold it in 1936.

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A lawyer for the now U.S.-based Fischer heirs had requested the sale be postponed until Sotheby’s proved the painting had been sold fairly by its previous owners, during the rise of Hitler, according to the Associated Press.

Some members of the extended Fischer family were killed in Auschwitz during the Holocaust.

“In recognition of the painting’s complex Nazi-era history and the suffering endured by the Fischer family during the Holocaust, the two families have reached a mutually satisfactory resolution,” the auction house said in a statement obtained by the U.S. news agency. It did not share the details of the agreement.

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The Fischer heirs expressed their gratitude, saying the negotiation was “fair” and made possible by Sotheby’s and the Blaquier-Arrieta family, whose conduct made it possible to “acknowledge the suffering of the Fischer family during the Nazi era,” the AP added.

Their lawyer, Gunnar Schnabel, who was in attendance at the auction, told the New York Times that the “family hopes that the considerable public interest in this case, and its fast and fair and just resolution, may offer some encouragement to other families who have faced persecution during the Nazi era.”

During Hitler’s time in power, the Nazis confiscated hundreds of thousands of works of art and millions of other cultural items, many belonging to Jewish people; in total, about 20 per cent of all the art in Europe was looted by the Nazis, according to the U.S. National Archives. Much of the stolen art has been returned to its rightful owners with restitution.

Samuel Fischer was the founder of the renowned German publishing house S Fischer Verlag and a keen art collector who acquired the Van Gogh work in 1909, according to the Jewish Chronicle.

Van Gogh, who died by suicide in 1890 at the age of 37, painted “Châtaigniers en fleurs” in a flurry of creativity after his release from a psychiatric asylum two months before his death.

Prior to its record-breaking sale, Van Gogh’s “Verger avec cyprès” (Orchard with Cypresses) boasted the highest price tag for one of his auctioned works after fetching $117. 2 million in 2022.

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During Wednesday’s auction, Paul Cézanne’s portrait “Arlequin” sold for $111 million among a dozen Impressionist and post-Impressionist works amassed by the late art collector Nelly Arrieta de Blaquier and her husband, Carlos Pedro Blaquier.

The 12 works sold for a total of $412 million.

— with files from the Associated Press