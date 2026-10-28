Winnipeg Blue Bombers returner Trey Vaval named finalist for CFL award

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Trey Vaval has a chance to make CFL history.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers returner will look to become the first player to win the CFL’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player Award in back-to-back years.

Vaval was named one of three finalists for the best special teamer after already capturing the award in 2025. Also nominated is Calgary Stampeders returner Tyreik McAllister and Edmonton Elks kicker Vincent Blanchard.

Vaval, in his second year with the Bombers, led the CFL in punt return yards with 1,066 yards, and ranked third in kickoff return yardage, which included an 88-yard return touchdown. He was also second in the league in missed field goal returns as he had a 129-yard touchdown to break his own franchise record of 128 yards set last year.

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Vaval now has six career return touchdowns, which is tied for second all-time in Winnipeg Football Club history with Eric Blount, behind only Janarion Grant who has eight.

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Vaval has also seen an increased role at defensive back in the second half of the season after an injury to Jonathan Moxey.

Corey Holmes of the Saskatchewan Roughriders is the only player to win the honour twice in the 27-year history of the award.

Only four other Bombers players have been named top special teamer including kicker Justin Medlock along with returners Keith Stokes, Albert Johnson III, and Charles Roberts.

The CFL also announced the finalists for two other year-end awards on Wednesday.

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Davis Alexander, Edmonton Elks QB Cody Fajardo, and Alouettes receiver Tyson Philpot are all up for the Most Outstanding Player Award. The top defensive player comes down to Toronto Argonauts linebacker Adarius Pickett, Calgary Stampeders defensive lineman Clarence Hicks, and BC Lions linebacker Darnell Sankey.

Bombers running back Brady Oliveira was previously announced as a finalist for most outstanding Canadian, while Jarell Broxton is nominated for best offensive lineman, and Major Williams is vying for the top rookie honours.