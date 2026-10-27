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Canada

Nova Scotia Power CEO Vivek Sood departing after less than a year on the job

By Devin Stevens The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2026 10:23 am
1 min read
Nova Scotia Power CEO Vivek Sood is seen in the company's Halifax headquarters on Tuesday March 31, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Devin Stevens. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia Power CEO Vivek Sood is seen in the company's Halifax headquarters on Tuesday March 31, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Devin Stevens.
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Nova Scotia Power Inc. CEO Vivek Sood is leaving his post at the province’s privately owned utility less than a year after taking its top job.

Sood became the Emera Inc. subsidiary’s chief executive in March 2026.

Nova Scotia Power said in a news release Tuesday that Sood has decided not to renew his contract.

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The company says Chris Smith, its current executive vice-president of finance and commercial, will take over as CEO on Nov. 2.

Sood took the job when Nova Scotia Power was dealing with the fallout of a cyberattack that saw the personal information of hundreds of thousands of customers accessed by hackers.

He also stickhandled a contentious power rate hearing that will see a combined hike of seven per cent when the second of two price increases takes effect in January.

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