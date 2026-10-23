Hellebuyck trade draws plenty of reaction

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The Connor Hellebuyck trade caught the attention of many in the hockey world, with a host of opinions and reactions.

The Winnipeg Jets finally parted ways with the three-time Vezina Trophy and Hart Trophy winner Friday, ending months of speculation by trading him to the New Jersey Devils for a package of players and picks.

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is relieved to see Hellebuyck leave the Western Conference.

“He’s a great goalie, a goalie that is a real difference-maker. I am certainly glad he’s gone east,” McDavid said after practice Friday. “You’d hate to see him go somewhere west and have to see him more.”

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Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar also seemed content with Hellebuyck being moved out of the Central Division.

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“Sure, I don’t mind,” he said with a smile when asked by reporters on Friday. “You knew he was getting traded at some point; you just didn’t know where. To see him go to Jersey doesn’t hurt my feelings.”

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who had been involved in the Hellebuyck trade rumours, told The Athletic that the deal is going to quiet a lot of conversation around the league.”

“I mean that’s part of sports, and that’s what makes sports great is that there’s always those conversations and names thrown around, but I think there’s just so much talk about it. Around the league, around our team,” Luukkonen said.

” I think it’s good for everybody that some of that noise quiets down. But in the end, it’s always gonna be there, especially when you’re at the top level of sports. You’re going to have to learn to deal with it. But in the end, I think it’s a good thing for everybody.”

The 33-year-old Hellebuyck, who was suspended until Friday after not showing up for training camp and the start of the season, was traded for forwards Dawson Mercer, Alexander Command and Nick Bjugstad, as well as goaltender Nico Daws, a 2027 seventh-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2026.