Saskatchewan homeless advocates call for solutions ahead of winter

Homeless advocates are calling for long-term solutions and compassion from municipal and provincial leader, as cities across Saskatchewan deal with a growing homelessness crisis.

The issue was discussed by city councilors in the province’s two largest cities on Wednesday, just days after a large homeless encampment was taken down in Saskatoon. Approximately 80 tents and structures were removed as part of coordinated city of Saskatoon response.

Mayor Cynthia Block said the city continues to work with the provincial government to find solutions.

“We need low barrier access to sheltering. We need low barrier access to housing with the appropriate wrap around supports that suit the people that need that housing,” said Block.

The Saskatoon committee discussed winter homelessness services, including a women’s daytime and overnight drop-in center on Idylwyld drive, scheduled to open in November.

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City councillors also noted that work continues on a shelter on 31rst street, which is set to open next year. But with thousands in Saskatoon still unhoused, more emergency and transitional housing options are needed.

Regina city council has been watching Saskatoon as that city deals with their own challenges. Pepsi Park has been home to a growing homeless encampment in Regina since early August.

Regina City Councillor Victoria Flores said she would not support removal of that encampment, displacing approximately 150 people, without first having a plan in place.

“Unfortunately, the resources are limited. And that’s kind of where we are stuck. We’ve been having more positive conversations with the provincial government lately. And soon we will have an answer on what’s going to happen, where do we go from here?” said Flores.

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Housing advocate, David Fineday, was one of the about 120 people forced from the encampment in Saskatoon. He tells Global News he has lost too many friends experiencing homelessness over the years.

That’s why he’s speaking up now.

“Especially when they are dying on your floor, in your back alley, good friends that you’ve known for years, man…. not there anymore,” said Fineday.

Chloe Olson addressed the committee on Wednesday, saying the city did more than just remove an encampment; it pulled apart a community. She said the removal solved nothing; it only relocated the problem as many of those staying at 20th street and Avenue K South just ended up scattering throughout the neighbourhood.

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“They might be swept under the rug and a little less visible now, but I assure you there are still there,” Chloe OIson who addressed the city’s governance and priorities committee meeting on Wednesday. She said the tear down doesn’t resolve the challenge with homelessness; it just relocates it.

“With the winter and cold months approaching, there are concerns about existing availability for shelters, and that has been at the forefront of my mind,” said Olson. “I worry about my family on the streets. I worry about my friends, and in generally, I worry about the entire community as they suffer through this together.”

The city has said it is working with individuals impacted. But despite repeated efforts, only two people accepted offers of support for housing the day the tents were removed.

The Saskatchewan NDP said the provincial government needs to be held to account. Saskatoon-Westview MLA April ChiefCalf said she wants to see more tracking and transparency on how people have been helped.

“We want regular public reporting on how many people have been housed, how many are sleeping outside, and what supports are being provided,” said ChiefCalf.

The Ministry of Social Services responded to our request via a statement saying for a response to the NDP call:

“Municipalities play a lead role in responding to encampments and coordinating local outreach efforts. The ministry supports these efforts by working alongside municipal and community partners to connect with individuals to provide income supports and emergency shelter options. This includes referrals to available shelter spaces, friends and family, detox services or hotels if available shelter spaces do not meet their needs. Ministry staff also help make connections with other human service providers and community-based organizations providing services such as mental health and addictions and medical supports.”

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But Fineday said the situation is urgent and much, much more help is needed.

“Is there any legal way, is there a place they can designate for us? That’s what I want to know. And if not, why?” asked Fineday.

Advocates say more transitional housing is needed, not just emergency shelters.

And some concerned residents said they struggle with the optics of a city discussing major projects while homelessness remains such a pressing issue.

“They’re talking about dollars for an arena. Come on. People first. Please,” said Valerie Senyk, who also addressed the committee with her concerns over the number of people who remain unhoused heading into winter.

And with the weather starting to turn, many questions remain over how to ensure no one is left out in the cold.