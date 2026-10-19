One dead, four injured after police chase ends with two crashes in N.S.

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One person is dead and four others are injured after a car involved in a police chase went off the road in western Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia RCMP say a police vehicle followed a grey Honda Civic travelling at a high-speed in Wolfville, about an hour northwest of Halifax, shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday.

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The Mounties say the police vehicle was involved in a single vehicle crash while attempting to stop the car and the officer was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A few minutes later, officers responded to a report of a crash in nearby Grand Pré where the Honda Civic left the road and went over an embankment.

An 18-year-old man from Prospect Bay was pronounced dead at the scene, another occupant was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries and the remaining three occupants were taken to hospital by ambulance.

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The RCMP say Nova Scotia’s police watchdog will review evidence from the collisions to determine if it should investigate.