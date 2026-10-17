Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Tech

More Rewards customer data accessed in cybersecurity breach, Pattison Food Group says

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 17, 2026 8:38 pm
1 min read
Save-On-Foods is shown here in this fille photo. View image in full screen
Save-On-Foods is shown here in this fille photo. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Some B.C. grocery store customers are being warned they may be victims of a cybersecurity breach.

The Pattison Food Group, which operates the More Rewards loyalty program through its Save-On-Foods, Buy-Low Foods, PriceSmart Foods and Nesters stores, said it discovered unusual activity on one of its servers on Tuesday.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It said the server was down and a third-party cybersecurity expert was brought in.

“We confirmed Friday that customers’ personal information on the More Rewards database was accessed,” the company said in a statement to Global News.

“The information includes name, and, if provided, address, phone number, email addresses, and date of birth.

“Based on the information available to us, no other personal information (e.g., passwords, credit card data, or transaction history) was accessed, and the More Rewards accounts themselves remain secure.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Pattison Food Group did not say how many customers were affected.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices