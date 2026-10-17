More Rewards customer data accessed in cybersecurity breach, Pattison Food Group says

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Some B.C. grocery store customers are being warned they may be victims of a cybersecurity breach.

The Pattison Food Group, which operates the More Rewards loyalty program through its Save-On-Foods, Buy-Low Foods, PriceSmart Foods and Nesters stores, said it discovered unusual activity on one of its servers on Tuesday.

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It said the server was down and a third-party cybersecurity expert was brought in.

“We confirmed Friday that customers’ personal information on the More Rewards database was accessed,” the company said in a statement to Global News.

“The information includes name, and, if provided, address, phone number, email addresses, and date of birth.

“Based on the information available to us, no other personal information (e.g., passwords, credit card data, or transaction history) was accessed, and the More Rewards accounts themselves remain secure.”

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The Pattison Food Group did not say how many customers were affected.