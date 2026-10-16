Snowbirds to perform final air show demonstration

Send this page to someone via email

The Royal Canadian Air Force’s Snowbirds will perform their final air show with the Tutor jets in Moose Jaw, Sask., Friday, before the iconic aircraft are retired for good.

The annual season home closing show is set to be livestreamed online — although there will be one more chance to see the CT-114 Tutors in action before they are sent to Trenton, Ont., for disposal.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Snowbirds are scheduled to perform a flyover at the Grey Cup game in Calgary on Nov. 15.

The aging Tutor jets are being retired and the Snowbirds will go on hiatus until the team can be trained on the replacement Pilatus aircraft, the CT-157 Siskin.

Captain Philip Rochon, the public affairs officer for the team, says it’s a bittersweet time as the pilots say goodbye to the planes the Snowbirds have flown for nearly six decades.

Story continues below advertisement

Rochon says over the summer months, the Snowbirds received an outpouring of support from Canadians across the country, including former pilots.