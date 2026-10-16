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1 comment

  1. NotThatKind
    October 16, 2026 at 9:05 am

    Ah, Rob Ford doesn’t think that bicycle couriers are enough of an obstacle to driving in Toronto. Make driving in the city impossible, Robbie!!

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Canada

Waymo to launch robotaxis in Toronto under pilot program for self-driving vehicles

By Christopher Reynolds The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2026 8:15 am
1 min read
Waymo View image in full screen
A Waymo vehicle drives past a No U-turn sign in San Bruno, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Jeff Chiu/AP
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Self-driving taxi operator Waymo says it will launch a test phase in Toronto in the coming days, with the goal of carrying its first passengers in 2028.

The California-based company says the Ontario government has given it the green light to take part in a provincial pilot program that regulates testing of autonomous cars.

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Waymo, a subsidiary of Google parent company Alphabet Inc., says the first phase includes high-definition street mapping and test runs of the robotaxis with a driver behind the wheel, starting this fall.

Skeptics of the technology say autonomous vehicles struggle to handle more complicated environments, including heavy traffic and bad weather, but Waymo co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana says the company is committed to safer streets and more accessible mobility.

For its launch in Canada, Waymo is partnering with Toronto-based Element Fleet Management, which will provide maintenance, customer service and other support functions.

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Waymo’s distinctive white crossover SUVs will not be the first vehicles to traverse Toronto streets under the provincial pilot program, after California-based Gatik began a rollout of 50 autonomous box trucks for Loblaw in the city last year.

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