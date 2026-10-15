Toronto police to update catalytic converter theft that disabled 7 Second Harvest trucks

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Toronto police will provide an update Thursday morning on the theft and vandalism of seven trucks belonging to Second Harvest.

Acting Supt. Jeff Bangild will speak to reporters at 11:30 a.m., a day after police said officers were searching for one or more suspects allegedly behind the theft at the food rescue organization.

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, Second Harvest said suspects broke into its Toronto yard, cut through the exhaust systems of seven trucks and stole their catalytic converters.

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All seven trucks were rendered out of service. The charity had been preparing for its previously advertised Thanksgiving turkey giveaway. Only two trucks were able to operate Sunday, and the organization said it was worried how it would meet demand in the coming week.

Repairs are expected to cost approximately $80,000 and take two to three weeks, CEO Lori Nikkel said. She announced Wednesday that Aurora Importing had donated $60,000 to help cover some of the costs.

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Police have released images of a black, four-door Infiniti G25 with black rims that investigators allege was used to flee the scene.