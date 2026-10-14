BC NDP election costings would see deficit fall to $12B in two years

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The NDP has released costings for its British Columbia election campaign promises that would see the province’s record deficit fall by about $2 billion over two years.

The costings released hours ahead of the campaign’s only leaders’ debate show a deficit of about $12 billion by 2028/29, down from a forecast of $14 billion this fiscal year.

A statement from the party says new commitments made during campaigning for the Oct. 24 election would be paid for by asking “the top 3.88 per cent of income earners to contribute a bit more,” and by continuing economic growth.

The costings show a “platform surplus” of $581 million by 2028/29, which would combine with previous forecasts to reduce the deficit by a little over $2 billion.

The BC Greens released their costings on Tuesday, while the B.C. Conservatives have yet to release their figures.

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NDP Leader David Eby says in the party’s statement that interim Conservative leader Lorne Doerkson’s plans would “blow a multi-billion-dollar hole in the budget,” citing tax cuts promised by the Official Opposition.

Eby has overseen the ballooning of the deficit since inheriting a budget surplus when he took over from former premier John Horgan in 2022.

He said the party was “being upfront about how we pay for our plan.”

“Our plan is fully costed and focused on what matters most to working families in uncertain times,” Eby said, adding that British Columbians would be protected from rising costs at the gas pump and grocery till.

The costings include $1 billion in new revenue from income tax increases on the “top 3.88 per cent” as well as $730 million from “targeted economic growth.”

The Greens’ platform promises new initiatives in health care, education and other social services worth almost $9.3 billion per year over the next two fiscal years, with new revenue coming from a one-time tax on “excessive wealth.”

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The party says the new levy would raise $22.2 billion in its first year and total additional revenue would top out at $25.3 billion in 2027-28

The Greens say their fiscal plan would raise additional revenue from 2028-29 through higher taxes on the wealthiest British Columbians, and nobody “who works for an income” would pay a single dollar more in tax than they currently do.

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In other developments on the campaign trail:

DOERKSON PROMISES LEGISLATION TO ELECTIONS

Doerkson has promised legislation to prevent overlapping provincial and municipal campaigns if elected.

Doerkson said in a message posted on social media that his party would pass legislation to prohibit a provincial election within 60 days of municipal election dates.

The provincial election called by Eby takes place one week after municipal elections in B.C. on Oct. 17.

The timing of the snap provincial vote has been criticized by Eby’s opponents and the Union of B.C. Municipalities.

4:32 What’s at stake for main party leaders in B.C. leaders’ debate

EBY UNVEILS FORESTRY PLAN

Eby unveiled the party’s forestry plan, promising to create a new funding stream to retrofit mills in B.C.

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The funding stream would be part of a permanent B.C. Manufacturing Jobs Fund that would allow for retrofitted mills to produce value-added products to facilitate export to non-U.S.-markets

The plan also calls for a new $120-million fund over the next two years that would provide “targeted support” for workers and communities of mills at risk of closing.

Eby said the NDP would also ensure consistent access to fibre and speed up permitting, although no details on how an NDP government will do so were provided.

CENTREBC UNVEILS HOUSING PLATFORM

CentreBC Leader Elenore Sturko said her party would double the BC Builds program to create 20,000 below-market homes by 2031 if elected.

The plan is part of the party’s housing platform released Wednesday morning, calling for standardized provincial housing approvals by January 2028.

The party would also boost the annual renters’ tax credit to $600.

Neither Sturko nor OneBC interim leader Dallas Brodie are participating in tonight’s televised leaders debate.

1:54 Ipsos poll shows BC Conservatives continuing to pull ahead of the BC NDP

ONEBC LOSES CANDIDATE IN NORTH VANCOUVER-SEYMOUR

Elections BC said two candidates have withdrawn from the upcoming provincial election.

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The provincial election agency said OneBC’s Frederick Thiele had withdrawn in North Vancouver-Seymour, although his name will still appear on ballots because they have already been printed.

Elections BC said there will be signage and staff at voting places informing voters that Thiele has withdrawn in the riding that was won by the NDP’s Susie Chant in the last two elections.

Independent candidate Gerry Lenoski withdrew as a candidate in New Westminster-Coquitlam.