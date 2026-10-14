Danielle Smith votes to stay in Canada, urges support for other 9 questions

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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she has voted at an advance poll for the province to stay in Canada.

Smith says in a video on social media about Monday’s referendum that it’s not the time to give up hope on the country.

She says she knows many Albertans are frustrated with Ottawa but that the province is starting to see progress with major projects, including a proposed new oil pipeline.

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The premier says if Albertans want to send a message to the federal government then they should vote in support of nine proposals also on the ballot that deal with immigration and constitutional reform.

Elections Alberta says nearly 175,000 voters trekked to the polls Tuesday for the first day of advance voting, suggesting interest remains high for the historic referendum.

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The key question asks voters if they want Alberta to remain in Canada or if there should be a second, binding referendum on leaving the country.

Opposition NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi was among those who voted Tuesday, and is encouraging Albertans to reject the United Conservative Party government’s nine proposals and vote to stay in Canada.