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3 comments

  1. Bc resident
    October 14, 2026 at 7:40 pm

    @ joe….look up short clip on Jean chretien…he nails what you just said and other points. One / two combo….said they’ve never made so much…

  2. Joe
    October 14, 2026 at 7:13 pm

    Old ugly two faced wants to stay in Canada , just answer the rigged questions the Governor has carefully worded to further the flames of separation . Actions speak louder than words , when a persons goes out of there way to aid , lead, and abet seperatists , they are a separatist leader and conspirator . This is treason and should be dealt with accordingly. No more fake tears of how badly the federal government has abused you and your seperatists, the reality is Alberta has been the most prosperous province in Canada . Lock the governor up.

  3. Bc resident
    October 14, 2026 at 6:51 pm

    This is some kind of dumb….Alberta dumb! The rarest of the dumb. Only ever seen in the province of Alberta Canada….never found anywhere else in the world.

    SHES THE ONE WHO FORCED THE REFERENDUM VOTE THROUGH!!!!

    There are no words.

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Politics

Danielle Smith votes to stay in Canada, urges support for other 9 questions

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2026 6:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Republican influence in Alberta separatism movement revealed in Globe and Mail investigation'
Republican influence in Alberta separatism movement revealed in Globe and Mail investigation
RELATED: Republican influence in Alberta separatism movement revealed in Globe and Mail investigation – Oct 4, 2026
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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she has voted at an advance poll for the province to stay in Canada.

Smith says in a video on social media about Monday’s referendum that it’s not the time to give up hope on the country.

She says she knows many Albertans are frustrated with Ottawa but that the province is starting to see progress with major projects, including a proposed new oil pipeline.

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The premier says if Albertans want to send a message to the federal government then they should vote in support of nine proposals also on the ballot that deal with immigration and constitutional reform.

Elections Alberta says nearly 175,000 voters trekked to the polls Tuesday for the first day of advance voting, suggesting interest remains high for the historic referendum.

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The key question asks voters if they want Alberta to remain in Canada or if there should be a second, binding referendum on leaving the country.

Opposition NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi was among those who voted Tuesday, and is encouraging Albertans to reject the United Conservative Party government’s nine proposals and vote to stay in Canada.

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