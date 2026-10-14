Ottawa’s international student cap hurting Atlantic universities: association

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The Association of Atlantic Universities says the region’s schools have been disproportionately hurt by the Canadian government’s restrictions on international student enrolment.

The association says the number of international students enrolled in its universities has dropped by nearly 48 per cent since the federal government imposed new restrictions in 2024.

At the time, the government announced it was capping the number of international student permit applications over two years to stabilize new growth.

The association also says it has 3,000 fewer international students enrolled in Atlantic universities than it did last year.

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The CEO of the association says universities and communities in the Atlantic region are suffering as a result of the decrease.

Ava Czapalay says the reductions are affecting small businesses and community organizations since many international students work and volunteer where they study.

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Atlantic Canada is dealing with an aging workforce, and last year the Atlantic provinces recorded the population had declined for the first time since 2020.

Czapalay says to address these issues the region needs to support talented newcomers who want to study and live in Atlantic Canada.