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Health

Quebec flu vaccine appointments open amid warnings of early flu season

By Marieke Glorieux-Stryckman The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2026 4:08 pm
1 min read
A person receives a flu vaccine. View image in full screen
A person receives a flu vaccine. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
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Appointments are now open for flu vaccines in Quebec as the province’s health department warns of an early flu season.

The Quebec health and social services department says vulnerable people should get their shots before the holiday season.

People will be able to get vaccinated for the flu, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus in the same appointment.

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This year, only some vulnerable Quebecers will be eligible for free shots.

This includes people over 65, people who have chronic illnesses and pregnant women.

Others will need to pay for the shots in Quebec.

Most provinces in Canada will start providing the flu vaccine by the end of the month, and respiratory virus specialists say Canadians should get their flu shot as soon as it becomes available.

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— With files from Nicole Ireland

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