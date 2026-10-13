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Canada

Rides closed at Canadian theme parks after deadly fall from Six Flags coaster in U.S.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2026 4:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Man dead, several injured after fatal rollercoaster incident at Six Flags Over Georgia'
Man dead, several injured after fatal rollercoaster incident at Six Flags Over Georgia
Related: An investigation is underway as a man died Monday after falling from a rollercoaster in Atlanta, Ga. While riding Six Flags Over Goergia’s 200-foot tall ‘Goliath’ "hypercoaster" — which was introduced in 2006 — the victim came loose from his seat, and according to one witness, flew out of the ride, as it was descending, then hit the coaster car “head-first” again, as it ascended up a hill, before falling to his death.
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Rides at two Canadian theme parks were closed after a man in the United States fell to this death from a Six Flags roller-coaster in Georgia.

Two rides at Canada’s Wonderland in Toronto and another at La Ronde in Montreal were temporarily shuttered “out of an abundance of caution,” the parks said. Six Flags owns Wonderland and recently sold La Ronde.

A 42-year-old man was killed while riding a roller-coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia on Monday, prompting the theme park operator to close nine similar rides across Canada and the United States. The man was thrown from his seat and struck other patrons before landing below the ride, police said Tuesday.

The Leviathan and Behemoth roller-coasters at Canada’s Wonderland were closed, said a spokesperson for the park. There was no timeline for their reopening.

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“The safety of our guests and team members remains on our highest priorities,” the spokesperson said in a written statement.

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The Goliath roller-coaster at La Ronde was also closed and the park’s owner said it would carry out a safety review with the ride’s manufacturer.

“We are taking this additional time to carefully review the attraction. It will not reopen until this review is complete and we are fully satisfied that it can be operated safely,” read the statement.

The temporarily shuttered Canadian rides were manufactured by the same company as the coaster involved in the incident in Georgia.

Six Flags Entertainment did not immediately respond Tuesday to emailed questions about why specific rides were shut down and what would be done before they reopen.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct 13, 2026.

– With files from The Associated Press.

Click to play video: 'Mother of teen ‘hurt while riding roller coaster’ says La Ronde handled the injury poorly'
Mother of teen ‘hurt while riding roller coaster’ says La Ronde handled the injury poorly
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